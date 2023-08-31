QB Nate Johnson Scrambles For Touchdown Against Florida Gators

SALT LAKE CITY – In the second quarter against the Florida Gators, QB Nate Johnson busted ankles in the secondary on his way to Utah’s second touchdown of the game.

Johnson’s score gave Utah a 14-3 lead over the Gators in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah goes up 14-3 on the Gators 👀 pic.twitter.com/moHBGcGJLw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2023

Johnson first got on the field in the second quarter. He went three and out but a mistake from Florida gave the Utes the ball back.

The Gators sent out two players wearing No. 3 and the refs threw a flag. The penalty gave Utah a chance to score from Florida’s side of the field.

After a few snaps from Bryson Barnes, Johnson got back in and made the most of it.

WHOA…Florida messed up big time on the punt sending in two No. 3s…automatic first down for the #Utes. Barnes back in.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Three Storylines For Florida Vs. Utah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Two Questions Heading Into Florida Vs. Utah

Can Utah beat Florida without Cam Rising? With things trending toward Rising not playing against the Gators, one of the biggest questions surrounding this game is if the Utes can survive a game or two without their QB1. Overall, backup Bryson Barnes has shown fairly well in his limited opportunities and there has been a lot of talk about Utah’s improved depth all over the team that will certainly be put to the test if Rising truly is a no-go. Who Is Florida Under Graham Mertz? Florida has undergone some changes since they met the Utes last season in Gainesville. The Anthony Richardson era is done as he moved on to the NFL and the Gators are now breaking in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. Interestingly enough, a report came out this week that before landing on Mertz, the Gators looked into Utah quarterback Cam Rising. Does Mertz have what it takes to help second year Florida head coach Billy Napier move the Gators in the right direction.

Utah fans are WILD 🐊 pic.twitter.com/DoZwMQVmo5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 31, 2023

