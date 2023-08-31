Utah Jazz Rookies Attend Utes’ Opener Against Florida Gators

SALT LAKE CITY – A couple of rookies from the Utah Jazz showed up at Rice-Eccles Stadium to support the Utes in their 2023 season opener against the Florida Gators.

Jazz Rookies Attend Florida @ Utah Football Game

The Utes hosted the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, August 31.

Jazz rookies Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks showed up to show their support of the Utes. The duo even took time for a photograph with Utah’s mascot Swoop. In the photo, Hendricks held up his hands in the shape of a U for Utah.

In front of Utah’s student section, the Muss, George took a video that the Jazz posted to their account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“What’s up, Utah fans?” the Baylor product said. “Great environment. You know, can’t wait to see you all this season. Let’s do it.”

🏈🎺Rookies checking in from the MUSS 🎺🏈 pic.twitter.com/Hv9A72hWtk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 1, 2023

Hendricks, a product of UCF, was selected by the Jazz with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. George was drafted by the Jazz with the No. 16 overall selection. Former Utah State standout Brice Sensabaugh was also drafted by the Jazz in 2023. Sensabaugh was the No. 28 overall pick.

The Jazz open their preseason schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 14.

Utah’s game against Florida is televised on ESPN.

Utah-Florida Series

The Utes and Gators have played twice before with both contests in Gainesville, Florida.

Utah’s first meeting with Florida came in 1977. The Gators beat the Utes, 38-29.

Utah Football is BACK ‼ Check back here for live updates on Utah vs. Florida in the season opener 🤝#GoUtes https://t.co/wvPpP32AUy — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 31, 2023

Last season, the No. 7 ranked Utes suffered a 29-26 loss in Gainesville.

