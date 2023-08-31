Utah Utes, Florida Gators Season Opener Sets Attendance Record At Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah fans showed out for the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium, setting an all-time attendance record.

53,644 people filled the stands to watch the Utes and Gators face off to start the season.

We have set an all-time attendance record at Rice-Eccles Stadium of 53,644!! Breaking the old record of 53,609 vs. USC in 2022! 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/WJNDMvz1no — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 1, 2023

This broke the former record of 53,609 people at the Utah and USC game in 2022.

Utah led 17-3 over Florida at halftime.

Wide receiver Money Parks and quarterback Nate Johnson were the touchdown scorers for the Utes.

Halftime in SLC. Utah 17 – Florida 3#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/OxYOH9AZ91 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 1, 2023

Rice-Eccles Stadium was drowning in red, matching the all-red jerseys that Utah was wearing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Can Utah beat Florida without Cam Rising? With things trending toward Rising not playing against the Gators, one of the biggest questions surrounding this game is if the Utes can survive a game or two without their QB1. Overall, backup Bryson Barnes has shown fairly well in his limited opportunities and there has been a lot of talk about Utah’s improved depth all over the team that will certainly be put to the test if Rising truly is a no-go. Who Is Florida Under Graham Mertz? Florida has undergone some changes since they met the Utes last season in Gainesville. The Anthony Richardson era is done as he moved on to the NFL and the Gators are now breaking in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. Interestingly enough, a report came out this week that before landing on Mertz, the Gators looked into Utah quarterback Cam Rising. Does Mertz have what it takes to help second year Florida head coach Billy Napier move the Gators in the right direction.

Utah fans are WILD 🐊 pic.twitter.com/DoZwMQVmo5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 31, 2023

