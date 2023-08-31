Sione Vaki Interception Leads To Bryson Barnes Rushing Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah made the most of Sione Vaki’s interception with the second rushing touchdown from a quarterback.

This time, it was Bryson Barnes who ran it into the end zone.

A Bryson Barnes 5-yard rushing touchdown puts the #Utes up 24-3 on the #Gators with 11:06 in the 3rd quarter. The TD was set up by a Sione Vaki INT.#GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/PNeHcaFdWE — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 1, 2023

The pick was Vaki’s first as a Ute. It was also the first rushing touchdown in Barnes’ young career.

Barnes made the most of his start in Cam Rising’s absence. Through the first 35 minutes, Barnes connected on 10 of his 15 passes with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

UTAH GOES 70 YARDS ON ITS OPENING PLAY 💥 pic.twitter.com/gJgcBN5F4o — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2023

Utah took a 21-3 lead over Florida with the third-quarter touchdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Can Utah beat Florida without Cam Rising? With things trending toward Rising not playing against the Gators, one of the biggest questions surrounding this game is if the Utes can survive a game or two without their QB1. Overall, backup Bryson Barnes has shown fairly well in his limited opportunities and there has been a lot of talk about Utah’s improved depth all over the team that will certainly be put to the test if Rising truly is a no-go. Who Is Florida Under Graham Mertz? Florida has undergone some changes since they met the Utes last season in Gainesville. The Anthony Richardson era is done as he moved on to the NFL and the Gators are now breaking in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. Interestingly enough, a report came out this week that before landing on Mertz, the Gators looked into Utah quarterback Cam Rising. Does Mertz have what it takes to help second year Florida head coach Billy Napier move the Gators in the right direction.

Utah fans are WILD 🐊 pic.twitter.com/DoZwMQVmo5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 31, 2023

