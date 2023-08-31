Former BYU Star Brady Poppinga Mourns Tragic Passing Of Son

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU football star and Super Bowl champion Brady Poppinga suffered a tragic loss in his family.

Poppinga’s son, 17-year-old Julius, died on August 30 after a severe asthma attack. Julius Poppinga was a Westlake High School football team member near Thousand Oaks, California.

The young Poppinga, who played offensive and defensive line, experienced a collapsed lung after the asthma attack—then passed away on Wednesday.

The Westlake Football family wants to send our deepest condolences to the Poppinga Family. Julius was a beloved member of our team and will be greatly missed by the entire tribe. https://t.co/3e3Hv5thMX — WHS Football (@_WHSFootball_) August 30, 2023

Westlake High’s football team’s social media accounts stated, “The Westlake Football family wants to send our deepest condolences to the Poppinga Family. Julius was a beloved member of our team and will be greatly missed by the entire tribe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westlake High School (@westlakehs_warriors)

Brady Poppinga issued first public statement after son’s tragic death

Brady Poppinga, who played at BYU from 2001-2004, issued his first public statement after his son’s passing on Thursday night via X.

I would like to thank EVERYONE for their unbelievably beautiful, sweet and loving compassion sent our way. Julius is a special soul who has touched so many lives. He is missed, but we KNOW that through the Savior, we will see him and be with him again. #famliesareforever — Brady Poppinga (@BradyPoppinga) August 31, 2023

“I would like to thank EVERYONE for their unbelievably beautiful, sweet and loving compassion sent our way. Julius is a special soul who has touched so many lives. He is missed, but we KNOW that through the Savior, we will see him and be with him again. #famliesareforever.”

Football communities show messages of support for Poppinga family

Individuals from the BYU and NFL communities have rallied around the Poppinga family after the unspeakable loss.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe sent a message to Poppinga on X, “BYU Football Family and Cougar Nation. Please keep Brady and his beautiful family in your prayers as they mourn the passing of their precious son Julius after a severe asthma attack. Peace and love to his football teammates at Westlake HS in Thousand Oaks, CA.”

BYU Football Family and Cougar Nation. Please keep Brady and his beautiful family in your prayers as they mourn the passing of their precious son Julius after a severe asthma attack. Peace and love to his football teammates at Westlake HS in Thousand Oaks, CA. https://t.co/fYi27g2Itu — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) September 1, 2023

Senior women’s administrator at BYU Liz Darger wrote to Poppinga, “Sending prayers and love and light to your family. I still remember you and Logan happily helping me move in college. No doubt Julius is the same kind of generous soul as you. Bless you, Brady.”

Lots of love being sent out to @BradyPoppinga and the whole Poppinga family. When one brother hurts we all hurt. Love you guys!!! pic.twitter.com/KsjJ8Axcvc — Markell Staffieri (@mstaffieri36) August 31, 2023

Brady Poppinga’s brother, Kelly, is the current defensive end coach and special teams coordinator for the BYU football program.

Westlake is still scheduled to play Thousand Oaks High School on Friday night.

