Attendance Record Broken As No. 14 Utah Football Beats Florida Gators In Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes defeated the Florida Gators, 24-11, in the season opener on Thursday.

Money Parks, Nate Johnson, and Bryson Barnes all found the end zone for the Utes. Caleb Douglas was the sole touchdown scorer for the Gators.

Utah will travel to Baylor to take on the Bears on September 9.

Utah, Florida Run Rematch In Season Opener

The No. 14 Utes and Florida Gators faced off in the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, August 31.

Last season, Utah football lost a heartbreaker in the Swamp, 29-26. This season, the Utes are determined to do their part to ensure Utah doesn’t lose to Florida again.

Sloppy play- particularly on defense was a main culprit in Utah’s loss and team captains Karene Reid and Cole Bishop are doing what they can to ensure the defense does not repeat that performance.

Between having one more year of experience as a unit and emphasizing tackling a little more in fall camp, Utah is hopeful for better results once the clock strikes zero on Thursday night that will preserve one of the longest active home win streaks in the country.

Utah legend and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith was in attendance for Utah’s home opener. He said that the atmosphere was unlike anything he experienced during his time with the Utes.

“This surpasses anything that I had in college,” Smith said.

First Half

First Quarter

Defense up first for the #Utes. 3rd and 1 for the #Gators. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

When the Utes offense walked out, Bryson Barnes came onto the field.

On the first offensive play of the season, Barnes found WR Money Parks on a deep ball.

Another 3 and out for the #Utes on defense. They have been FLYING all over the field early in this game.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Glover unable to break through for the 1st down. #Utes punt. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Florida moving this possession. 1st and 10 on the Utah 34.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Jonah Elliss says “Welcome to Sack Lake City”. 8 yard loss.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Big 3rd and 12 on Utah’s 19…Utah defense says “nope”. Gators will kick a field goal.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Florida drives down the field for the first time this game, but has to settle for a field goal.#Utes lead 7-3 with 2:27 left in the 1st quarter.#GoUtes #UteProud #FloridavsUtah pic.twitter.com/abwjBFyy7K — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 1, 2023

Utah offense goes a quick three and out. Gators to get the ball back.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

End of the first quarter #Utes have a narrow 7-3 lead over the #Gators. Mertz and company are on the move. 1st and 10 on the Utah 18 when play resumes. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 1, 2023

Second Quarter

Florida hit with a delay of game on 3rd and 8. It’s now 3rd and 13 from the Utah 21. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Florida wide right on the field goal attempt. Game remains 7-3 in favor of the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

On the Utes first offensive possession in the second quarter, QB Nate Johnson came in to run the offense.

Nate Johnson time at quarterback. Starts with a hand-off to Bernard. 3 yard gain.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Nate Johnson: still has wheels.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Bernard breaks through for the first down. He still plays running back.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Johnson fumbled which slowed him down and Florida got home for the sack. 3rd and 12.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Johnson completes to Mikey Matthews, but it’s a tad short. #Utes to punt on 4th and 3. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

WHOA…Florida messed up big time on the punt sending in two No. 3s…automatic first down for the #Utes. Barnes back in.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Barnes completes to Matthews. 15 yard gain. 1st and 10 on the Florida 29. Johnson back in at QB — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Johnson got redemption for his first drive immediately after returning to the field.

He scrambled out of the pocket and ran 27 yards for a Utes touchdown.

Utah goes up 14-3 on the Gators 👀 pic.twitter.com/moHBGcGJLw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2023

Utah’s defense continued to smother the Gators on the following drive.

Sack No. 2…this time Cole Bishop. 12 yard loss for the #Gators. 3rd and 23.#GoUtes #SackLakeCity — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Vele throws a pass and puts just a tad too much on it for Bernard. Just out of reach. 2nd and 10#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Utah extends their lead by three. Cole Becker connects for a 51-yard FG to put the #Utes up 17-3 on the #Gators. 2:52 left in the first half.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/fn8H4VGORc — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 1, 2023

Bryson Barnes and the offense are moving. 2nd and 6 on the Florida 49 with 40 seconds left to play.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

HALFTIME:#Utes lead the #Gators 17-3 Barnes is 10-14 passing 150 yards and 1 TD. Johnson is 1-1 passing for 9 yards and has had 4 rushes for 33 yards and TD.#GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/eok6aL80na — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 1, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

We are back. #Utes to start with the ball out of the half.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Close call on an interception. #Utes will have to punt. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Interception Sione Vaki. #Utes offense will start on the Florida 11 yard line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

The interception by Vaki set the Utes up in the red zone.

Barnes and Utah’s offense made the most of the field position, scoring with another QB rushing touchdown.

Mertz fires off a 40 yard pass to set the #Gators up on the Utah 35. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Florida short. 4th and 3.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

STUFFED. Florida can’t punch it through. Turnover on downs. Utah ball.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Johnson fumbles but recovers. Loss of seven. 2nd and 17 on Utah’s 9 yard line.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Utah couldn’t recover from the mistake and will punt it away.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Elliss and Damuni were on it. 4th and 8 for the #Gators and they are going for it. Horrible decision as Elliss gets home for the 4th sack of the night. 12 yard loss and turnover on downs.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Utah went backwards rather than forward. Will punt the ball away on 4th and 20.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Bouwmeester pins Florida with a 50 yard punt. They proceed to get nailed with a holding call that moves the ball to their own two yard line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Etienne was obliterated by Broughton. 3rd and 12 for the #Gators.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Offsides on the Utah defense made it 3rd and 7 which Florida converted for a fresh set of downs.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023

Florida’s first touchdown of the game and season came with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Graham Mertz’ first touchdown pass as a Florida Gator is to Caleb Douglas 🏈pic.twitter.com/kqMGMUkyZu — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 1, 2023

Becker’s FG attempt is no good. Game still stands at 24-11 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 1, 2023



