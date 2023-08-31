Weber State Football Blows Out Central Washington To Win Season Opener

On The Site:
Aug 31, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team crushed the Central Washington Wildcats to win their 2023 season opener at home.

Central Washington vs. Weber State

The Wildcats hosted the visiting Wildcats at Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium on Thursday, August 31.

Weber State blew out Central Washington, 35-10

After a close first half, the Wildcats used a big third quarter to propel themselves to a season-opening victory.

Weber State struck first and opened the contest with a 7-0 lead after Kylan Weisser connected with Jayleen Record for a seven-yard touchdown at the 12:04 mark of the first quarter.

After the purple Wildcats’ score, Central Washington tied things up with a touchdown with 3:14 left in the opening quarter.

Weber State immediately responded as Abraham Williams returned the subsequent kickoff 100 yards for a Wildcats touchdown. Williams’ return put the Wildcats in front of the visitors, 14-7, with 3:02 to go in the quarter. Weber State never looked back.

Weber State was held scoreless in the second quarter and Central Washington cut into the home team’s lead with a field goal three seconds before halftime.

After the break, Weber State went to work and scored 21 unanswered points to take complete control of the contest. With 10:40 left in the third quarter, Dmon Bankston crossed the goal line to make it 21-10 Weber State. Three and a half minutes later, Bankston burst for a 66-yard touchdown to push Weber State’s advantage to 28-10.

Near the end of the quarter, Kris Jackson powered his way into the end zone for a one-yard score and a 35-10 Weber State lead.

Both teams were scoreless in the final quarter and Weber State coasted to a season-opening victory.

Up Next For Weber State Football

With the win, the Wildcats opened their 2023 campaign with a 1-0 record.

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Panthers will host the Wildcats at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday, September 9 at 3 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 103.1 FM.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

