Southern Utah’s Opener At Arizona State Hits Weather Delay At Halftime

Aug 31, 2023, 11:26 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah football team’s 2023 season-opening game against the Arizona State Sun Devils went into a weather delay at halftime.

SUU vs. Arizona State Game Goes Into Weather Delay

The Sun Devils hosted the Thunderbirds at Mountain America. Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Thursday, August 31.

The game went into the halftime break with a weather delay. Arizona State owned a 21-7 lead over Southern Utah.

Shortly before halftime, a haboob or giant sandstorm hit the Tempe area and affected the game.

According to Arizona’s Emergency Information Network, a haboob is “unexpected, unpredictable and can sweep across Arizona’s desert landscape at any time. Dust storms can be miles long and thousands of feet high. You can endure these brief but powerful windstorms if you know how to react.”

As the two teams went to the locker room for the halftime break, lightning was seen in the area and the game entered a weather delay.

“To the fans in attendance, the weather in the area is temporarily delaying the start of the second half. We ask that you leave the stadium and seek shelter. We will give another update in 30 minutes,” Arizona State football announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The delay began shortly before 10 p.m. (MDT) and was still in place more than an hour later.

“Lightning strikes continue within 8 miles. Currently at least 45 minutes before we can get players on the field or allow fans back in the stands,” the Sun Devils’ X account posted later.

Southern Utah’s game against Arizona State is televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Up Next For SUU Football

Southern Utah’s next game is on the road against the in-state BYU Cougars. BYU is scheduled to host SUU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

