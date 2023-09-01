On The Site:
Major delays possible on Utah roads during busy Labor Day weekend; gas prices rising

Sep 1, 2023, 8:19 AM

Vehicles travel on I-15 in Salt Lake City on June 16, 2023. UDOT says delays of up to 20 to 40 minutes are possible on Utah roadways this holiday weekend. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many Americans are expected to take advantage to enjoy the season perhaps one last time.

AAA estimates that domestic travel booking is up 4% from 2022, while international bookings are up 44%.

“Most travelers will leave on Thursday or Friday before Labor Day to take advantage of the long holiday weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement. “Domestically, the Pacific Northwest, big cities like New York and Denver, and tourist hot spots like Orlando and Las Vegas are the most popular. Internationally, it’s all about Europe and Canada.”

It’s also expected to be quite busy in Utah.

State transportation officials said Wednesday that delays of up to 20 to 40 minutes are possible on some key roadways during the long weekend, even as they suspend most construction projects ahead of holiday travel.

Utah Department of Transportation engineers estimate:

  • Delays of up to 10 minutes on northbound I-15 in Davis County between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.
  • Delays of up to 20 minutes on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.
  • Delays of up to 15 minutes on southbound I-15 near Nephi between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.
  • Delays of up to 40 minutes on westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday.
  • Delays of up to 10 minutes on northbound I-15 near Nephi on Monday.

UDOT adds that while construction projects are suspended, there are some traffic restrictions that will remain in place through the weekend. These may lead to additional delays.

  • Lanes are shifted on I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East, and split on I-215 between 3300 South and 4500 South in eastern Salt Lake County while crews reconstruct the roadway in both areas.
  • Lanes are shifted on I-15 between Parrish Lane in Centerville and 200 West in Farmington as a part of the ongoing West Davis Highway project set to open next year.
  • U.S. 6 is reduced to one lane in each direction through Price Canyon, as crews replace a culvert in the area. Any vehicle with loads over 11 feet wide must take an alternate route.
  • Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction near Nephi after the holiday as crews repair concrete pavement and continue a bridge maintenance project.

Utah gas price index

Utah’s gas prices are up from earlier this summer, but are down from last Labor Day weekend, for those planning to travel by motor vehicle this weekend.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Utah reached $4.32 on Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s 38 cents above Utah’s average a month ago, yet still about 15 cents below the average a year ago.

Andrew Gross, a spokesman for the organization, explained to the Associated Press earlier this month that gas prices began to rise as heat made it difficult for refineries to produce gas. That’s made it difficult to meet up with demand.

He wrote last week that while prices are coming down, hurricanes and growing gas demand could cause costs to rise again.

In Utah, the cheapest prices are generally in the southwest and southeast parts of the state, while they are generally the most expensive in the northern parts of the state, according to AAA data published on Wednesday.

Where gas prices are the cheapest in Utah

  • Daggett County: $4.11
  • Washington County: $4.15
  • Grand County: $4.20
  • Millard County: $4.22
  • San Juan County: $4.23

Where gas prices are the most expensive in Utah

  • Rich County: $4.55
  • Piute County: $4.41
  • Beaver County: $4.40
  • Utah County: $4.36
  • Wasatch County: $4.36

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is about $3.83. Mississippi has the lowest average at $3.31, while California’s $5.29 is the most expensive.

Salt Lake City airport preps for big weekend

Meanwhile, Friday appears to be the busiest day for those flying out of Utah’s largest airport. Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said about 30,000 passengers are expected to arrive through the front door of the airport on Friday.

That’s on top of all the passengers with arriving or connecting flights that day. She said Monday is shaping up to be the second-busiest day with about 28,000 passengers coming in.

