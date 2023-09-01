On The Site:
Heavy rain and flash floods may alter Labor Day plans, here’s what you need to know

Sep 1, 2023, 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

FILE: (National Park Service)

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — As many people prepare for a three-day weekend, heavy rains are beginning to roll in across the state – possibly altering plans.

Here’s what you need to know going into Labor Day:

Northern Utah

An increased flash flood threat was issued for northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming on Sunday. The threat was listed as moderate, meaning many slot canyons, dry washes and small streams are expected to experience some flash flooding.

The NWS said hikers and those with outdoor plans should monitor the weather and strongly consider alternate plans. Those who encounter flooding while driving should find alternate routes. Drivers should not drive across flooded backcountry roads.

(National Weather Service)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Friday evening in western and northern Utah with hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Sundance Resort announced all lifts would be closed Friday due to inclement weather.

National and state parks

The NWS said there is an increased risk of flash flooding for southern Utah national parks and recreation areas over Labor Day weekend.

(National Weather Service)

Zion National Park is expected to experience flash flooding through dry washes and small streams.

Kolob Canyons Road is partially closedrivers can travel as far as South Fork. Pedestrian and bicyclist traffic beyond South Fork is at your own risk due to road damage.

Capitol Reef National Park closed Grand Wash Road due to heavy rains Friday and flash floods were listed as “probable” for the area.

NWS advised those visiting areas with possible flash flooding to make sure to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading out and have a plan if threatening weather approaches.

Southern Utah

St. George and Cedar City were hit by heavy rainstorms Thursday evening but reported no major flooding.

The NWS issued an increased flash flood threat for southern Utah on Friday and Saturday with moderate weather risk. Areas most likely to see flooding in slot canyons, normally dry washes, areas near recent burn scars.

Meteorologists reminded drivers to “turn around, don’t drown!” when encountering flooded roads and encouraged those with outdoor plans to evaluate the weather and consider alternate plans.

