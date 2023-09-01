Huge Simone Fontecchio Performance Leads Jazz Players At FIBA

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Simone Fontecchio had his best performance of the FIBA World Cup and helped lead Italy to a win to begin play in the round of 16.

Fontecchio scored 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and handed out three assists on an efficient 11-15 shooting as Italy downed previously undefeated Serbia.

Here’s a look at the full results from Jazz players to being play in the second round of the FIBA World Cup.

Two Wins, One Loss For Jazz Players At World Cup

Kessler Sees Early Minutes For Team USA

While Fontecchio’s performance was the best performance by any Jazzman on Friday morning, Walker Kessler also saw a change in role for Team USA.

Throughout the tournament, the Jazz rookie had been relegated to cleanup minutes late in blowouts.

On Friday, coach Steve Kerr opted to use Kessler to counter Montenegro’s size and rebounding in place of sharp shooter Cam Johnson.

The Jazz center still recorded only five minutes, but scored four points, grabbed one rebound, and blocked one shot in five minutes as Team USA downed Montengro 85-73, despite losing the rebounding battle 49-31.

Olynyk, Canada Stunned By Brazil

After dominating group play, Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada suffered a shocking loss to Brazil on Friday morning.

The Canadians failed to get out in transition and struggled to score in the half, falling to Brazil 69-65.

Kelly Olynyk scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, but shot just 2-8 from the floor.

Bruno Caboclo scored 19 points and grabbed 13 points to lead Brazil.

Canada now needs to beat Spain on Sunday to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

