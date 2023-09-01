Provo police investigating State Street shooting

On The Site:
Sep 1, 2023

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


PROVO, Utah — Provo police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition.

The investigation began about 11 p.m. Thursday when a man was taken to Utah Valley Hospital with “gunshot wounds,” according to Provo police. Emergency dispatchers were not called and the first that police were notified of the shooting was when the victim showed up at the hospital, said Provo police spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland.

Detectives investigating the incident determined the shooting likely happened in a parking lot on State Street on the city’s south end, she said. No arrests have been made.

No other details about the incident were released Friday as police said it is still a “very active” investigation.

This story will be updated.

