Crews fight housefire after possible propane explosion

OGDEN, Utah — Firefighters are working to put out flames in a home near the 500 block of 6th Street.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, a possible propane tank caught the home on fire.

The department has asked people to avoid the area as crews continue to work to extinguish the fire.

Crews were able to search the home and found a dog that was alive, but no people inside the structure.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.