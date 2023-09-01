High-profile vehicles prohibited on I-80 due to strong winds

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation said “high-profile vehicles” are currently prohibited in both directions on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

Strong winds from Lake Point to Wendover are likely to tip large vehicles such as semitrucks and large buses or vans.

KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said wind gusts of 50+ mph are blowing directly across I-80, heightening the risk of high-profile vehicles being tipped over.

Road Weather

High Profile Vehicles Prohibited

WB I-80 at MP 99 – MP 0 (Lake Point to Wendover) Tooele Co.

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 1, 2023