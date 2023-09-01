On The Site:
High-profile vehicles prohibited on I-80 due to strong winds

Sep 1, 2023, 1:00 PM

Trucks drive on a Utah highway...

FILE: Semi-trucks make up roughly 25% of the vehicles on Utah roads. UDOT launched Truck Smart campaign to keep everyone safe behind the wheel.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation said “high-profile vehicles” are currently prohibited in both directions on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

Strong winds from Lake Point to Wendover are likely to tip large vehicles such as semitrucks and large buses or vans.

KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said wind gusts of 50+ mph are blowing directly across I-80, heightening the risk of high-profile vehicles being tipped over.

