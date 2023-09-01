Weather Forecast For BYU Vs. Sam Houston From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

PROVO, Utah – What will the weather be like for the BYU/Sam Houston game on Saturday, September 2?

There’s no one better to answer that question than KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

KSL Sports reached out to Eubank for a forecast on the late-night 8:15 p.m. (MDT) kickoff that will take place inside LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

It will be a historic night as BYU football plays its first game as a Big 12 program. On the other sideline, Sam Houston will be competing as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team for the first time in their history.

The weather forecast should be a pleasant one for football fans who will be in attendance to watch BYU kick off its Big 12 era.

“Saturday evening is looking great for football,” Kevin Eubank said to KSL Sports. “We will see some clouds in the early evening with the chance for a few showers, but by kickoff, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s falling into the 60s by the 4th quarter.”

BYU vs. Sam Houston

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM); Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.

