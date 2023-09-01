Real Salt Lake Hosts Rival Colorado Rapids As MLS Season Winds Down

SALT LAKE CITY – Coming off of four straight losses, Real Salt Lake looks to regain some momentum against heated rival Colorado Rapids.

RSL and the Rapids last faced off in May where they played two games in four days.

In the U.S. Open Cup and the MLS regular season, Real Salt Lake pulled out the victory in both games.

Real Salt Lake Looking For Momentum Against Colorado Rapids

After RSL’s loss to Portland on Wednesday, they fell to sixth in the West with a record of 10-9-7.

Colorado currently sits in dead last in the West with a record of 3-12-10.

The Rapids have the least seeding points in the MLS with 19.

“We will overcome it as we overcame it six months ago” #PORvRSL | @BaconWork pic.twitter.com/cg0Xd4AGMY — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 1, 2023

A big reason for Real Salt Lake’s struggles of late is the absence of midfielder Pablo Ruiz.

The Argentine went down with a non-contact injury in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game against LAFC.

Ruiz suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee.

Chasing that Rocky Mountain Cup tomorrow #RSLvCOL | @AFCU — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 1, 2023

One of RSL’s biggest issues is staying strong after conceding early goals.

The opposing club scored first in all nine of Real Salt Lake’s losses in MLS play this season.

RSL has just seven games left on the schedule following the match against Colorado.

A little love tap did the trick pic.twitter.com/uTEvJdAGTO — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 31, 2023

