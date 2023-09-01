On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Replay: Kyle Whittingham Puts Over/Under On How Many Grandchildren He’ll Have

Sep 1, 2023, 5:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham was mic’d up during the pregame of Utah and Florida’s season opener.

When Whittingham was talking with a member of Florida’s coaching staff, he gave a funny sound bite on the number of grandchildren he’s expecting.

“Eight grandkids. Nine and ten on the way,” Whittingham said. “It’s growing exponentially. The over/under is 12 if you want action.”

If coach Whittingham was setting the line for the game, he did a great job.

Utah pulled out a 13-point win over the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

RELATED: Utah Football Fires Back At Florida Player Who Made Joke About Rice-Eccles Stadium

Whittingham is currently the third-longest tenured coach in college football, only trailing Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

Three Takeaways From Utah vs. Florida

Takeaway No. 1: Sack Lake City Is Back

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said the defense was the story of the game and it’s hard to argue that when looking over the numbers.

Florida walked away with only 13 rushing yards. They did rack up 333 yards passing, but they only had one touchdown that came in the fourth quarter to show for it.

The Utes also brought back “Sack Lake City” posting five sacks for a loss of 47 yards for the Gators. The Utah defense also brought in one interception.

“The defense was suffocating,” Whittingham said. The defense was the storyline of the game. Didn’t allow them to get a touchdown until the fourth quarter and had a bunch of sacks.”

Takeaway No. 2: Utah Can Manage Without Cam Rising

The Utes will not want to go the entire season without QB1 Cam Rising, but they can certainly manage a game or two without him.

Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson did a good job managing the game in Rising’s absence. It wasn’t always pretty, but both had moments where they showed they can be trusted to get it done.

Barnes’ moment came his very first play of the game- a 70-yard touchdown bomb to wide receiver Money Parks that pretty well set the tone for the rest of the game.

Johnson on the other hand did his best Anthony Richardson impression for the Florida defense, rushing his way 27 yards for a touchdown.

“I thought Andy [Ludwig] called an excellent game,” Whittingham said. “We had the two-quarterback system. Nate came in for some select plays and I thought Bryson Barnes did a nice job. What? A 67% completion- 160 yards. Not gaudy numbers but didn’t turn it over and he ran the offense.”

Takeaway No. 3: Utes Kicking Game Appears To Be In Good Shape

One of the biggest hangups for the Utes the past few years has been a poor kicking game.

While there is still a lot of football left to be played, it appears Whittingham and company have found their guys in punter Jack Bouwmeester and kicker Cole Becker.

Bouwmeester averaged 51.8 yards per punt in Thursday’s opener with Florida and Becker showed he has the leg to hit 50-plus yard field goals for Utah if needed.

“I thought the punter did outstanding,” Whittingham said. “I thought Jack Bouwmeester really hit the ball well tonight. The placekicker did a pretty good job.”

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosts Rival Colorado Rapids As MLS Season Winds Down

Coming off of four straight losses, Real Salt Lake looks to regain some momentum against heated rival Colorado Rapids.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Fires Back At Florida Player Who Made Joke About Rice-Eccles Stadium

Prior to Utah Football's season opener against Florida, Gator defensive end Princely Umanmielen poked fun at the size of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weather Forecast For BYU Vs. Sam Houston From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

How the weather is expected to play out on Saturday night inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s Best, Worst, Most Likely Scenarios For 2023 Season

Sizing up the cases for BYU football in the 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #37 Kyle Korver

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues, and coming in at number 37 is sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huge Simone Fontecchio Performance Leads Jazz Players At FIBA

Simone Fontecchio had his best performance of the FIBA World Cup and helped lead Italy to a win to begin play in the round of 16.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Instant Replay: Kyle Whittingham Puts Over/Under On How Many Grandchildren He’ll Have