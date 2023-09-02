On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
LOCAL NEWS

Weber County finds mosquito-carried West Nile virus

Sep 1, 2023, 8:22 PM | Updated: 9:20 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Mosquito Abatement District is reporting three cases of West Nile virus have been found in mosquito pools this week.

They were found in Roy near 4300 W. 5500 S., Ogden near 24th Pierce, and North Ogden near 2700 N. 550 E.

Because of those positive tests, the district says it will increase their spraying efforts in these areas.

Those numbers are also similar to what other counties have been seeing this summer.

“Our main goal is public health and community health,” said Michele Rehbein, Ph.D., who is with Salt Lake City’s Mosquito Abatement District.

September is still peak West Nile virus month, which means abatement crews are still doing everything they can to keep mosquito populations low.

“At the beginning of the season, we did have quite a spike in mosquito numbers earlier than we had seen in previous years. That was most like due to late season snow and the rainstorms we’ve had,” said Rehbein.

The Weber County Mosquito Abatement District is reporting three cases of West Nile Virus have been found in mosquito pools this week and is increasing spraying efforts. (Greg Anderson/KSL TV)

Even though the overall numbers of mosquitoes are less than earlier this summer, Labor Day Weekend can still be full of them.

“It is just important to be aware that mosquitoes are still out there,” said Rehbein.

Counties in Northern Utah have been busy capturing and testing them.

There are also things we can all do when going out to just be a little bit safer.

“Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, cover up exposed skin. Light colored clothing actually seems to help. Some mosquitoes are more attracted to dark clothes. Loose fitting clothing,” said Rehbein. “And make sure you’re wearing EPA approved insect repellent such as DEET are just a few examples.”

The Weber County Mosquito Abatement District is reporting three cases of West Nile Virus have been found in mosquito pools this week and is increasing spraying efforts. (Greg Anderson/KSL TV)

Rehbein also says to look around your home and empty any standing pools of water, such as maybe an overturned garbage can lid or something like that.

And as far as those people who seem to attract more mosquitoes than other people, Rehbein says it’s not a myth.

“Some people will get bit more than others. You might be standing next to a friend or family member and they might be getting eaten alive and you’re great. It just depends,” she said. “There are a lot of different things mosquitoes are attracted to, the first thing is carbon dioxide, so when we’re breathing that draws them in. Body temperature, your smell, sweat, different body chemicals that come off, so there’s just different things that different mosquitoes will be more attracted to.”

