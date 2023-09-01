No. 1 Corner Canyon Cruises To Victory Against Winless Farmington

FARMINGTON – The No. 1 ranked Corner Canyon Chargers coasted to a blowout victory over the winless Farmington Phoenix in Week 4 of the high school football season.

Game Night Live: Week 4

Corner Canyon Chargers vs. Farmington Phoenix

The Phoenix hosted the Chargers at Farmington High School on Friday, September 1.

Corner Canyon beat Farmington, 42-3.

The Phoenix received the game’s opening kickoff and started their first possession deep in their own territory. Farmington’s offense wasn’t able to do much with the drive and punted the ball to Corner Canyon near midfield.

After recently undergoing minor surgery to have a bone fragment removed from his knee, it was unknown if Chargers quarterback Isaac Wilson would play against the Phoenix. As Corner Canyon’s offense took the field for the first time, Wilson came onto the turf with his teammates as the Chargers’ starter.

With 7:35 remaining in the first quarter, the Chargers went for it on 4th & Goal. Bryton Brady fought his way across the goal line for the game’s first score. Brady’s run gave Corner Canyon an early 7-0 lead.

RELATED: KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 4

Farmington’s offense found some rhythm on its next possession. The Phoenix were able to move the ball down the field and into Corner Canyon’s side of the field. Farmington’s offense stalled before entering the red zone and the Phoenix turned the ball over on downs.

Corner Canyon took advantage of the decent field possession and quickly moved the ball in the other direction. With 1:48 to go in the opening quarter, Wilson found Tate Kjar on a post route in the far side of the end zone. The Wilson-Kjar connection extended Corner Canyon’s lead to 14-0.

At the end of the quarter, the Chargers owned a 14-0 lead.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Chargers went back to work and quickly put more points onto the scoreboard. With 9:30 to go until halftime, Brady flew down the far sideline and into the end zone for his second touchdown of the evening. Brady’s rush put the Chargers in front, 21-0.

However, a few minutes later, a burst of energy was injected into Farmington’s sideline. Bruce Reinbolt of the Phoenix picked off Wilson and returned the ball into Charger territory with five minutes left in the half.

Two and a half minutes later, the Phoenix were in the red zone with Easton Wight threw an interception at the goal line and gave the ball back to the Chargers.

Again, the Chargers took advantage of the Phoenix’s mistake. At the 2:01 mark of the quarter, Wilson connected with Kjar across the middle for another Corner Canyon touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Wight was intercepted again, this time at the Chargers’ 35-yard line. On the next play, Brady broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown. Brady’s third score gave Corner Canyon a 35-0 lead.

A few minutes into the second half, Mana Fager found the end zone for the Chargers and Corner Canyon built its lead up to 42-0.

Late in the game, the Phoenix finally got onto the scoreboard with a field goal. The kick cut Corner Canyon’s lead to 42-3.

The Chargers ran out the clock to close out the contest.

Previous Meeting

Before the Week 4 contest, the Chargers and Phoenix last played each other in the semifinals of the 2022 6A playoffs. Corner Canyon took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter before going up by two scores in the second quarter. Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the 12 minutes before halftime and Corner Canyon took a 24-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the two teams each added two touchdowns to the scoreboard before the final quarter. The Phoenix were held scoreless over the final 12 minutes of game time and the Chargers advanced to the 6A title game.

Wilson threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Wight threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Farmington’s loss.

Up Next for Corner Canyon & Farmington

With the result, the Chargers improved to a 3-1 record on the season and Farmington fell to 0-4.

Corner Canyon’s next game is on the road against the Syracuse Titans on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. (MDT). Farmington has a bye week in Week 5 of the season. The Phoenix will be back in action when they host Syracuse on Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m. (MDT).

Week 5’s Game Night Live Game of the Week

Next week’s Game Night Live Game of the Week will feature the Desert Hills Thunder and Crimson Cliffs Mustangs. The Mustangs will host the Thunder on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports