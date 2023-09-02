On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Police: Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another

Sep 1, 2023, 10:19 PM | Updated: Sep 2, 2023, 12:19 am

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A shooting during halftime of a high school football game Friday night in Louisiana left one teen dead and a man wounded, police said.

The shooting at Port Allen High School near Baton Rouge killed a 15-year-old boy, while a 28-year-old man suffered unknown injuries, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Landon Groger said, according to a WAFB-TV report.

A medical helicopter and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to hospitals, police said.

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting, Groger said.

The shooting happened during halftime of a game between Port Allen and Brusly High School. The remainder of the game was canceled, WAFB reported.

Port Allen is on the western shore of the Mississippi River across from Baton Rouge.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capito...

Associated Press

Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack

A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack.

1 day ago

Tami Manis has the longest female mullet in the world. Mandatory Credit: Wade Payne/Guinness World ...

 Issy Ronald, CNN

US woman sets record for world’s longest female mullet

Tami Manis is officially all business at the front and party in the back after her mullet, measuring 5 feet 8 inches (nearly 173 centimeters), was confirmed as the longest female one in the world.

1 day ago

Rural land in Solano County, California, is being bought up by Silicon Valley tech interests. (AP D...

Associated Press

Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first

Silicon Valley billionaires behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree in Northern California have finally released some details about their plans for a new green city.

1 day ago

Waiters serve dessert during the Nobel Prize banquet on December 10, 2022. Russia and Belarus were ...

Amy Cassidy and Christian Edwards, CNN

Russia is reinvited to glitzy Nobel Prize banquet after last year’s exclusion, sparking controversy

Ambassadors from Russia and Belarus have been invited back to the Nobel Prize banquet after being excluded last year because of the invasion of Ukraine.

1 day ago

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite h...

Associated Press

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators.

1 day ago

The US Department of Defense has launched a website intended to be a “one-stop shop” for public...

Haley Britzky, CNN

Pentagon launches ‘one-stop shop’ website for UFO information and reporting

The US Department of Defense has launched a website for publicly available information on UFOs.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Police: Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another