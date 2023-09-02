On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Polynesian Days festival in Lehi raises money for Maui victims

Sep 1, 2023, 10:52 PM | Updated: 11:37 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND CIMARON NEUGEBAUER, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah —  It began with a special Hawaiian blessing ceremony to honor those funds that will be sent to Maui.

While a lot of the organizers and vendors were hit with rain Friday afternoon, they believe the Polynesian Days festival could draw as many as 30,000 people over the next few days.

Polynesian Festival in Lehi

Polynesian Festival in Lehi. (KSL TV)

They’re calling this the Kokua for Maui campaign (help for Maui) and not only are the proceeds from the festival going there, but also various other donors who have been pledging their support as well.

Kaipo Rokobuludrau was invited to help with the planning for this fundraiser, because although she lives in Utah, she was born and raised on Maui.

She still has family in Lahaina. Her parents, brother, and sister all lost their homes in the fire which is a big part of why she’s grateful to be a part of Kokua For Maui.

“Every area they were showing catching on fire in Lahaina was very traumatic for me,” Rokobuludrau said. “Felt very hopeless here, knowing that my siblings were dealing with that.”

Polynesian Festival in Lehi

It began with a special Hawaiian Blessing Ceremony to honor those funds that will be sent to Maui. (KSL TV)

You can help just by showing up to the Polynesian Days festival here at the Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point, in Lehi. It runs Friday, Saturday and Monday. Friday night they held a Samoan fire knife competition.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

sticks in the water covered with strings of green algee...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Many lakes in Utah under health advisories for harmful algal blooms

If your Labor Day weekend plans involve getting out on the lake, you’ll want to be checking much more than the forecast before you go. Water experts say it's a must for people to look at potential health watches and advisories in place, because swimming, fishing, and boating may come with serious risk of getting sick.

24 hours ago

Lake in front of mountains...

Alex Cabrero

Weber County finds mosquito-carried West Nile virus

The Weber County Mosquito Abatement District is reporting three cases of West Nile virus have been found in mosquito pools this week.

24 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a norther...

Larry D. Curtis and Eric Price, KSL TV

Two Salt Lake County bats test positive for rabies, heath officials urge caution

Two bats in Salt Lake County have been tested positive for rabies, prompting the county health department to caution people to avoid wild animals. One of the flying mammals was found in Draper and the other in Midvale.

24 hours ago

A father, mother and four young children sit in a room facing the photographer...

Erin Cox

With influx of refugees, Catholic Community Services calls for furniture donations

There is a lot of talk about the need to house Utah’s growing community, but as refugee families arrive, one organization isn’t so much concerned about the house itself as they are about what’s inside.

24 hours ago

Trucks drive on a Utah highway...

Eliza Pace

High-profile vehicles prohibited on I-80 due to strong winds

The Utah Department of Transportation said "high-profile vehicles" are currently prohibited in both directions on Interstate 80 in Tooele County. 

24 hours ago

Firefighters said a propane tank exploded and started this house on fire in Ogden, Utah on Friday, ...

Eliza Pace and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Housefire kills 4 dogs after neighbor helps two teens get to safety

Firefighters are working to put out flames in a home near the 500 block of 6th Street in Ogden.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Polynesian Days festival in Lehi raises money for Maui victims