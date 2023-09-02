Polynesian Days festival in Lehi raises money for Maui victims

LEHI, Utah — It began with a special Hawaiian blessing ceremony to honor those funds that will be sent to Maui.

While a lot of the organizers and vendors were hit with rain Friday afternoon, they believe the Polynesian Days festival could draw as many as 30,000 people over the next few days.

They’re calling this the Kokua for Maui campaign (help for Maui) and not only are the proceeds from the festival going there, but also various other donors who have been pledging their support as well.

Kaipo Rokobuludrau was invited to help with the planning for this fundraiser, because although she lives in Utah, she was born and raised on Maui.

She still has family in Lahaina. Her parents, brother, and sister all lost their homes in the fire which is a big part of why she’s grateful to be a part of Kokua For Maui.

“Every area they were showing catching on fire in Lahaina was very traumatic for me,” Rokobuludrau said. “Felt very hopeless here, knowing that my siblings were dealing with that.”

You can help just by showing up to the Polynesian Days festival here at the Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point, in Lehi. It runs Friday, Saturday and Monday. Friday night they held a Samoan fire knife competition.