Late Touchdown Propels No. 2 Skyridge Falcons To Win Over No. 11 Bingham Miners

SALT LAKE CITY – The Skyridge Falcons squeaked past the Bingham Miners with a deep touchdown in the fourth quarter.

No. 11 Bingham Miners 28 @ No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 35

Trent Call caught the 63-yard pass from Jackson Stevens to give the Falcons a lead that they wouldn’t lose. Carson Sudbury had three of Bingham’s four touchdowns.

Week 4 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-region

No. 23 Sky View Bobcats 35 @ Fremont Silverwolves 7

The Sky View Bobcats stormed past the Fremont Silverwolves on the road on Friday. Sky View’s Brevin Egbert posted a hat trick in the first half with three rushing touchdowns. Just before the half, Egbert ran 60 yards to the house to give the Bobcats a 21-0 lead.

No. 12 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 31 @ No. 7 Lone Peak Knights 17

A monster second quarter from the Mountain Ridge Sentinels led them to a convincing win over the Lone Peak Knights. Tanner Dejong ran in a 95-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter to put the dagger in the Knights. The Sentinels improved to 4-0 on the season with the win.

Westlake Thunder 0 @ No. 17 Herriman Mustangs 27

The Herriman Mustangs shut out the Westlake Thunder in front of the home fans on Friday. Frederick Ta’ai, Holden McKell, and Kaden Hansen all found the end zone for the Mustangs. McKell’s score was a 35-yard pick-six.

No. 3 American Fork Cavemen 48 @ Rigby, Idaho 7

The travel to Idaho was worth it for the American Fork Cavemen as they blew out the Rigby Trojans. Jacob Eardley and Davis Andrews combined for five of American Fork’s six touchdowns. The Cavemen move to 3-0 on the season with the win over the Trojans.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 14 @ No. 5 Lehi Pioneers 37

A dominant first half from the Lehi Pioneers propelled them to a victory over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. After leading 23-7 at the break, Lehi kept its foot on the gas to secure the win.

Layton Lancers 6 @ No. 10 Pleasant Grove Vikings 24

A late score by the Layton Lancers wasn’t enough to come back from the 24-0 lead that the Pleasant Grove Vikings had built. Three different players scored for the Vikings. Late in the first quarter, Kael McCoy ran in a 75-yard bomb from QB Carson Rasmussen to give Pleasant Grove a 10-0 lead.

Hunter Wolverines 33 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 15

A 19-point third quarter sealed the deal for the Hunter Wolverines as they moved past the Copper Hills Grizzlies in week four. Hunter running back Denyon Paea was electric, running in four touchdowns and carrying the Wolverine’s offense in the red zone.

