East Leopards Upset No. 9 Alta Hawks With Last Second Field Goal

SALT LAKE CITY – The East Leopards defeated the No. 9 Alta Hawks, 10-7, with a late field goal after the teams were locked in a stalemate.

East’s Michael Nunu Fonua gave the Leopards a short-lived 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Alta’s Wyatt Johnson found the endzone just before the half to tie the game at 7.

With two seconds on the clock, Luca Viana and the Leopards lined up for a 37-yard field goal. Viana drained it for the win.

Week 4 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 5

Woods Cross Wildcats 43 @ Bonneville Lakers 54

The Bonneville Lakers came out on top in a shootout with the Woods Cross Wildcats on Friday. The Lakers scored 20 or more points in the first and fourth quarters. Isaac Mansaray had three touchdowns. Bonneville scored 27 points in the fourth, including a 95-yard kick return TD.

Bountiful Redhawks 28 @ Viewmont Vikings 27

The Bountiful Redhawks emerged victorious in a one-point nail-biter against the Viewmont Vikings. Bountiful trailed 21-15 going into the final quarter. Fourth-quarter touchdowns from Emmerson Geilman and Faletau Satuala put the Redhawks out in front. Bountiful’s defense buckled down and got a stop with four minutes left to secure the win.

Northridge Knights 6 @ No. 21 Box Elder Bees 36

The Box Elder Bees hosted the Northridge Knights and defended the home field well. Dax Sumko ran in four touchdowns, including three in the first 20 minutes of the game. Malu Lumpkins scored Northridge’s only touchdown.

Roy Royals 56 @ Clearfield Falcons 0

The result was never in question for the Roy Royals who scored 56 points and shut out the Clearfield Falcons on the road. The Royals opened the game with a 66-yard touchdown run from DaeQwan Snider. Logan Cella had a hat trick with two rushing touchdowns and one touchdown following a fumble recovery.

Region 6

No. 13 Brighton Bengals 29 @ Highland Rams 6

Consistent scoring from the Brighton Bengals resulted in a 23-point win over the Highland Rams. The Bengals scored at least a field goal in each quarter while the Rams’ sole score came in teh second quarter. Brighton sealed the deal with a 12-point fourth quarter.

No. 8 West Panthers 19 @ No. 24 Olympus Titans 18

The West Panthers picked up their first win of the season over the Olympus Titans. After trailing 18-6 at the half, the Panthers would score twice in the second half without allowing the Titans to respond. Luseni Fifita scored the fourth-quarter touchdown that gave West the lead.

East Leopards 10 @ No. 9 Alta Hawks 7

A defensive-oriented matchup saw the East Leopards prevail over the Alta Hawks. Both sides scored a touchdown in the second quarter. No other scores were made until the final seconds when Luca Viana sent a 37-yard kick straight through the uprights to give East the win.

Non-Region

No. 19 Davis Darts 27 @ Kearns Cougars 7

The Davis Darts looked like a well-oiled machine against the Kearns Cougars on Friday. Davis’ offense did its job with a touchdown in each quarter while the defense held strong, only allowing one score in the third quarter. Kash Gates scores two touchdowns, one on the ground and the other through the air.

No. 6 Syracuse Titans 59 @ Taylorsville Warriors 0

The Syracuse Titans scored eight touchdowns on their way to a 59-point routing of the Taylorsville Warriors. DJ Mayes and Shaun Blanton each had two touchdowns for the Titans. Just after halftime, Preston Haney scooped up a fumble and took it all the way for six.

Weber Warriors 62 @ Wasatch Wasps 41

The Wasatch Wasps played well but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the high-powered Weber Warriors offense. Weber scored three touchdowns from 50 or more yards out. Six different players scored touchdowns for the Warriors. Weber picks up its first win of the season over the Wasps.

No. 16 Springville Red Devils 46 @ Cyprus Pirates 0

The Springville Red Devils continue their dominance with a shutout victory over the Cyprus Pirates. The Red Devils led 33-0 after the first half. Six different players found the end zone for Springville. All seven of Springville’s touchdowns came on the ground.

Skyline Eagles 10 @ No. 20 Granger Lancers 55

The Granger Lancers improve to 2-2 on the season with a 45-point win over the Skyline Eagles. The Eagles offense struggled on Friday. The team’s sole touchdown was a 99-yard kick return by Davis Brown in the fourth quarter. Granger scored a touchdown off of a blocked kick and also an interception in the second half.

No. 22 Ridgeline Riverhawks 49 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 7

The Ridgeline Riverhawks remain undefeated with a blowout victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. The Riverhawks led 35-7 at the half. Graham Livingston had two touchdowns for Ridgeline. Chevas Gregory ran in Cedar Valley’s only touchdown from the Aviators’ 20-yard line.

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 28 @ Los Alamitos, California 57

The Timpview Thunderbirds were able to keep it close early but fell back in the second half. The Griffins scored 26 points in the first quarter to gain momentum early. Timpview powered back, making the score 29-21 at the half. Los Alamitos scored 28 points in the second half compared to just 7 from the Thunderbirds to pull out a win at home.

