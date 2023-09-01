No. 25 Green Canyon Comes Back Late To Beat Morgan

SALT LAKE CITY – The Green Canyon Wolves came back late to beat the Morgan Trojans, 15-14.

No. 25 Green Canyon Wolves 15 @ Morgan Trojans 14

After trailing 14-6 entering the final quarter, the Wolves scored nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead and game-winning field goal by Caleb Butterfield with 3:15 left to play. Tanner Ferrin and Dewey Egan account for touchdowns for the Wolves.

Week 4 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Salem Hills Skyhawks 0 @ Provo Bulldogs 35

The Provo Bulldogs shut out the Salem Hills Skyhawks on Friday night, 35-0. The Bulldogs scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and took a 28-0 lead into the halftime break. In the third quarter, Provo added another touchdown and coasted to the win. Soakai Aston led Provo with three touchdown passes.

Payson Lions 27 @ Mountain View Bruins 0

The Payson Lions blanked the Mountain View Bruins in Week 4 by a score of 27-0. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Lions took a 7-0 lead into halftime. After the break, Payson put 20 more unanswered points onto the scoreboard. Cooper Swasey led the Lions with three touchdown passes, two to Kade Edwards and another to Trevyn Wall.

Spanish Fork Dons 42 @ Uintah Utes 7

The Spanish Fork Dons dominated the Uintah Utes on Friday evening, 42-7. At the end of the opening quarter, the game was tied at 7-7. Following the first 12 minutes, the Dons went on a 35-0 run over the final three quarters. Kaden Vest led Spanish Fork with three rushing touchdowns.

Region 9

No. 14 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 52 @ Cedar Reds 7

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs blew out the Cedar Reds in Week 4, 52-7. The Mustangs stormed the Reds with a barrage of touchdowns in the first half. After the first 12 minutes, Crimson Cliffs owned a 28-0 lead. At halftime, the Mustangs were up 42-0. Cedar got on the scoreboard in the third quarter before Crimson Cliffs closed out the game with 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Steele Barben threw four touchdown passes to lead the Mustangs.

Hurricane Tigers 10 @ Dixie Flyers 44

The Dixie Flyers tamed the Hurricane Tigers in Week 4 of the season by a score of 44-10. After taking a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Flyers added 24 more points to their total before the halftime break to take control of the contest. In the second half, the Flyers outscored the Tigers, 7-3, and coasted to the win. Wyatt Truman led Dixie with three total touchdowns.

Desert Hills Thunder 48 @ Pine View Panthers 20

The Desert Hills Thunder roared past the Pine View Panthers on Friday, 48-20. The Thunder took an early 14-0 lead and built their advantage to 42-13 by halftime. Desert Hills coasted in the second half. Tytan Mason led the Thunder with four rushing touchdowns.

Region 10

No. 18 Park City Miners 44 @ Hillcrest Huskies 0

The Park City Miners shut out the Hillcrest Huskies on Friday, 44-0. After owning a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, the Miners went up 9-0 at halftime. Park City built its lead to 17-0 by the end of the third quarter. In the final 12 minutes, the Miners exploded for 27 points to blow out the Huskies on their home turf. Carson Navarro led the Miners with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Murray Spartans 23 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 26

The Jordan Beetdiggers came back late to beat the Murray Spartans for their first win by a score of 26-23. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Spartans took a one-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Murray scored nine unanswered points to take control of the game. However, in the fourth quarter, the Beetdiggers scored 20 straight points to seize the lead. A later Murray touchdown wasn’t enough for the Spartans to bounce back. Jakarin Owens accounted for four Beetdigger touchdowns.

Stansbury Stallions 47 @ Cottonwood Colts 0

The Stansbury Stallions shut out the Cottonwood Colts on Friday, 47-0. The Stallions jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and went up 34-0 by halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Stansbury closed out the contest with 10 more points in the fourth quarter. Coleman Dearden led the Stallions with four touchdown passes.

Non-region

West Jordan Jaguars 41 @ No. 15 Orem Tigers 35 Overtime

The West Jordan Jaguars stunned the Orem Tigers in overtime to capture a 41-35 win. The Jaguars led the contest late in the game until Orem tied things up with a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in regulation. In overtime, Jackson Roybal connected with Dominic Overby for a 25-yard game-winning touchdown. Roybal led the Jaguars with three touchdown passes.

Centennial, Nevada 14 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 38

The Snow Canyon Warriors hosted the Bulldogs of Centennial in Nevada and won by the score of 38-14 in Week 4. The Warriors jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and ran away with the win. Max Reynolds led Snow Canyon with three rushing touchdowns. Talan Kelly had two touchdown passes for the Warriors.

Timpanogos Timberwolves 52 @ Tooele Buffaloes 10

The Timpanogos Timberwolves ran past the Tooele Buffaloes on Friday night, 52-10. The T-Wolves took a 14-0 lead in the first 12 minutes and build their lead to 28-3 by halftime. In the second half, Timpanogos outscored Tooele by 17 points and coasted to victory. Chase Riggs tossed five touchdown passes to carry the Wolves.

Carbon Dinos 0 @ Bear River Bears 58

The Bear River Bears stomped down the Carbon Dinos on Friday, 58-0. The Bears poured 30 points onto the scoreboard in the first 12 minutes and ran away with the game. Bear River scored four more touchdowns over the final four quarters of the game. Tydon Jones ran for four touchdowns to lead the Bears.

Juan Diego Soaring Eagle 7 @ Logan Grizzlies 14

The Logan Grizzlies snuck past the Juan Diego Soaring Eagles in Week 4, 14-7. The Grizzlies took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter and owned the lead until the Soaring Eagle tied things up in the third quarter. With 10 minutes to go, Logan scored the game-winning touchdown and held off Juan Diego over the final minutes. Keaton Pond led Logan with a pair of touchdown passes.

Mountain Crest Mustangs 19 @ Minico, Idaho 18

The Mountain Crest Mustangs traveled to Idaho and beat the Spartans of Minico, 19-18. The Mustangs battled through a weather delay on the road to pick up their second win of the season. Casey Crofts led Mountain Crest with three total touchdowns.

