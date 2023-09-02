Maui fire missing list falls slightly to 385. Governor had indicated it would be below 100
Sep 2, 2023, 11:18 AM
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Sep 2, 2023, 11:18 AM
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Former U.N. Ambassador and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate release of detained Americans, has died.
11 hours ago
President Joe Biden is heading to Florida for a firsthand look at Hurricane Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing the state’s Republican governor and 2024 presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis.
11 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
11 hours ago
A shooting during halftime of a high school football game Friday night in Louisiana left one teen dead and a man wounded, police said.
1 day ago
A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack.
1 day ago
Tami Manis is officially all business at the front and party in the back after her mullet, measuring 5 feet 8 inches (nearly 173 centimeters), was confirmed as the longest female one in the world.
1 day ago
