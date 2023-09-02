Man critically injured in West Jordan shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after a domestic violence shooting.

Police said they received calls of shots being fired at a West Jordan home at 10:16 a.m. Saturday.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, the incident started as an argument between two men. A third person brandished a gun and shot one of the men, who was in surgery at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray as of 12:45 p.m.

Police said one person will be arrested.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.