Man critically injured in West Jordan shooting

Sep 2, 2023, 12:59 PM

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)

BY JOSH ELLIS


WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after a domestic violence shooting.

Police said they received calls of shots being fired at a West Jordan home at 10:16 a.m. Saturday.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, the incident started as an argument between two men. A third person brandished a gun and shot one of the men, who was in surgery at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray as of 12:45 p.m.

Police said one person will be arrested.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

Man critically injured in West Jordan shooting