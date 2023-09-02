Jordan Clarkson Catches Fire In FIBA As Philippines Defeat China

On The Site:
Sep 2, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In the Philippines‘ fifth game of the FIBA World Cup, Jordan Clarkson carried the squad to their first win of the tournament.

Clarkson posted 34 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 96-75 blowout win over China.

Clarkson’s scoring outburst included a run in the third quarter where he poured in 20 points in four minutes.

During this run, the Philippines expanded their three-point lead all the way to 20.

The Philippines’ 1-4 record since tournament play started on August 25 doesn’t tell the full story of the Jazz guard’s impact.

Clarkson is averaging the second-most points in FIBA with 26 points a night. He’s also added 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game.

Clarkson leads the Philippines in assists and is top-25 for passing in the FIBA tournament.

Jordan Clarkson, Philippines Drop Opener To Dominican Republic

Like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson had an impressive World Cup debut scoring a game-high 28 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

It was the Dominican Republic, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, that got the 87-81 win over the home team however.

Clarkson, Philippines Eliminated

Despite nearly stunning the Dominican Republic to open group play on Friday, Jordan Clarkson the Filipino National Team went winless during the World Cup.

Clarkson’s run with the Philippines ended with a 90-83 loss to Italy.

The Jazz guard scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and handed out six assists in front of the home crowd.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

