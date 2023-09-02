On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
BYU vs. Sam Houston: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo

Sep 2, 2023, 3:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats from Conference USA to kick off their Big 12 era. It should be a historic moment in the pregame as BYU gets ready to line up as a power conference team for the first time in their history.

Last season, BYU finished 8-5 in their final year of Independence. They capped off the year with a win in the New Mexico Bowl over future ACC member SMU.

But trying to pull common threads from last year’s BYU team to the 2023 squad might be hard to find.

BYU has nearly 60 players that were not on last year’s roster. A significant portion of those players are from the transfer portal. Others are true freshmen. Some are returned missionaries after two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sam Houston brings back 16 starters from last year’s 5-4 team, where many veteran players redshirt to have a chance to play for the Bearkats as an FBS team.

Tonight’s matchup is the first matchup between the two programs. BYU is paying Sam Houston $1.2 million to visit Provo for a one-time game. The Bearkats replaced Tennessee, who bought out of the game from BYU.

Kickoff for BYU/Sam Houston is at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on radio at KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

BYU vs. Sam Houston Game Day Reading

Live updates from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium

The KSL Sports team is on location at LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU/Sam Houston. Keep checking back here for updates throughout the game.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Missed Chances Cost Utah State Potential Top-25 Victory

Despite a career-day from QB Cooper Legas, missed opportunities tell the story of a 24-14 season-opening loss for Utah State.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford Injury

Sophomore Aggie linebacker Max Alford's quest to improve on last season's performance may have ended before it ever got off the ground.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

Colorado Upsets No. 17 TCU In Deion Sanders’ Debut As Buffs Coach

After nine months of hype, Deion Sanders had Colorado ready for prime time in his much-anticipated debut as Buffaloes coach.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

POTG: Florida Gators Vs. Utah Football

Utah football named their players of the game after opening the 2023 season against the Florida Gators with a dominant 24-11 win.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. Explained Why He Chose BYU

Adams discussed his decision to pick BYU.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Catches Fire In FIBA As Philippines Defeat China

In the Philippines' fifth game of the FIBA World Cup, Jordan Clarkson carried the squad to their first win of the tournament.

17 hours ago

BYU vs. Sam Houston: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo