BYU vs. Sam Houston: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo

PROVO, Utah – BYU football takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats from Conference USA to kick off their Big 12 era. It should be a historic moment in the pregame as BYU gets ready to line up as a power conference team for the first time in their history.

Last season, BYU finished 8-5 in their final year of Independence. They capped off the year with a win in the New Mexico Bowl over future ACC member SMU.

But trying to pull common threads from last year’s BYU team to the 2023 squad might be hard to find.

BYU has nearly 60 players that were not on last year’s roster. A significant portion of those players are from the transfer portal. Others are true freshmen. Some are returned missionaries after two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sam Houston brings back 16 starters from last year’s 5-4 team, where many veteran players redshirt to have a chance to play for the Bearkats as an FBS team.

Tonight’s matchup is the first matchup between the two programs. BYU is paying Sam Houston $1.2 million to visit Provo for a one-time game. The Bearkats replaced Tennessee, who bought out of the game from BYU.

Kickoff for BYU/Sam Houston is at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on radio at KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

BYU vs. Sam Houston Game Day Reading

Live updates from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium

The KSL Sports team is on location at LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU/Sam Houston. Keep checking back here for updates throughout the game.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper