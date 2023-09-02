Four Utahns killed in Idaho crash after crossing the center line, police say

TETON COUNTY, Utah — Four Utah residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Idaho Friday night.

Idaho State Police say at approximately 9:50 p.m., a 2022 Tesla was eastbound on State Highway 33 at milepost 125, just west of Driggs, Idaho, when it crossed the centerline.

According to police, the Tesla struck a 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle that was traveling westbound.



State police say the Telsa driver, a 46-year-old female from Mantua, Utah, died at the crash scene. A 22-year-old woman from Kaysville, Utah, a 24-year-old man from Kaysville, Utah, and a juvenile also were in the Telsa and died at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the commercial vehicle was a 44-year-old man from Rexburg, Idaho. Police reported he was not injured in the crash.

Police say everyone in both vehicles was wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

The Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash and its cause.