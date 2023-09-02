On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford Injury

Sep 2, 2023, 4:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Any goals sophomore Aggie linebacker Max Alford had to improve on last season’s performance may have ended before they ever got off the ground.

Alford left Saturday’s season opener following the first play from scrimmage and did not return.

RELATED: Utah State Comes Up Short At Iowa In Season Opener

“I think the most significant, potentially long-term injury would be Max,” head coach Blake Anderson said of Alford postgame. “He clearly could not come back today.”

“I hate it for Max because he’s a huge contributor and a great leader,” Anderson would later say.

Gavin Barthiel and Bronson Olevao Jr. filled in admirably after Alford left. It was the first appearance as an Aggie for both players and the first Division I game for Olevao Jr.

Barthiel finished with three tackles and an important fourth-down sack. Olevao Jr. made three tackles with two coming behind the line of scrimmage.

RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

About Max Alford

With ‘potential through the roof’ according to USU linebackers coach Mike Zuckerman, the 6’1, 235-pound Alford was rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN.com at Park City High School.

Despite never playing a snap on the defensive side of the ball, Alford was forced into action when Tafisi went down with an injury. He went on to play in all 13 games last season, starting four. Alford finished with 40 tackles, including earning MW Freshman of the Week honors after totaling eight tackles in USU’s win over New Mexico.

“He’s learning how to be a defensive player,” Zuckerman commented. “He wants to know everything. He’s a guy who’s gotten better every single day of camp and I’m excited to see what he can do on the field this year.”

RELATED: Aggie Notes: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

Alford earned Academic All-Mountain West recognition in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State returns to Logan where they will open the home portion of the 2023 season with a matchup against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 18-2 all-time against the Bengals.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Missed Chances Cost Utah State Potential Top-25 Victory

Despite a career-day from QB Cooper Legas, missed opportunities tell the story of a 24-14 season-opening loss for Utah State.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Sam Houston: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo

KSL Sports is live on location at LaVell Edwards Stadium for tonight's season opener against Sam Houston.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado Upsets No. 17 TCU In Deion Sanders’ Debut As Buffs Coach

After nine months of hype, Deion Sanders had Colorado ready for prime time in his much-anticipated debut as Buffaloes coach.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

POTG: Florida Gators Vs. Utah Football

Utah football named their players of the game after opening the 2023 season against the Florida Gators with a dominant 24-11 win.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. Explained Why He Chose BYU

Adams discussed his decision to pick BYU.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Catches Fire In FIBA As Philippines Defeat China

In the Philippines' fifth game of the FIBA World Cup, Jordan Clarkson carried the squad to their first win of the tournament.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford Injury