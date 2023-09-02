On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place

Sep 2, 2023, 5:08 PM

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Blac...

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

About 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said. Another quarter of a foot of rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel. ___ This story has been corrected to say that the amount of rain Friday at the festival was believed to be about 6 inches, not one-half inch, and that another quarter foot of rainfall, not another quarter of an inch, was expected on late Saturday into Sunday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angele...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

18 hours ago

"Barbie" has big dance numbers. "Oppenheimer" has a big bomb. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

‘Barbie’ is Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing global release ever

Summer smash “Barbie” is the highest-grossing global release in the studio’s 100-year history, beating out 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

5 days ago

A sign of a former Noah Event Venue in Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Noah’s Event Venue founder and 6 others indicted on wire fraud charges

The founder of the defunct Utah-based event company is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

5 days ago

The construction of the upcoming Lagoon ride, Primordial. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Where is Primordial? Lagoon’s hottest ride yet to open

Lagoon promised its newest attraction would open this year. With just nine weekends before the season is over, one woman asked Matt Gephardt to investigate: where’s Primordial?

6 days ago

Vivek Ramaswamy raps along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" following his Fair Side Chat with Gov. Kim R...

Aaron Pellish and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

Eminem asks GOP candidate Ramaswamy to stop using his music after ‘Lose Yourself’ performance

After performing his rendition of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been asked by the Real Slim Shady to stand down.

6 days ago

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Walt Disney Pictures VFX workers file for unionization

More than 80% of Walt Disney Picture’s 18 in-house VFX crewmembers signed their authorization cards, IATSE said in a release.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place