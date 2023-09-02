BYU Football Honors Sione Veikoso In End Zone At LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO – The BYU football program honored the Sione Veikoso by placing the late Cougar offensive lineman’s No. 72 jersey in the south end zone at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU Honors Sione Veikoso In Stadium End Zones

Veikoso passed away in an accident in December 2022. He was 22 years old.

Prior to the Cougars’ 2023 season opener, Veikoso’s jersey was showcased in the end zone under the BYU student section, the ROC.

BYU’s season opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. (MDT) on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Sione Veikoso BYU Helmet Sticker

In March, BYU announced that it would honor Veikoso with a special helmet sticker. The BYU football Twitter account shared photos of a special helmet sticker to honor Veikoso. The sticker features Veikoso’s initials and jersey number.

“As we start another season, we remember #72,” the team account posted. “RIL.”

As we start another season, we remember #72. RIL 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lx3mYrmdQh — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 6, 2023

Veikoso was involved in an accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, during the 2022 holiday break. The accident was a construction job that saw a retaining wall collapse. Veikoso was the only person in the accident that has passed away. Three others were seriously injured, according to reports.

BYU football issued the following statement on Veikoso’s passing:

“On behalf of the entire BYU football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.”

#BYU OL Sione Veikoso tragically passed away at the age of 22. Rest in Peace Sione. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6eF5xZfNIj — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 31, 2022

Kalani Sitake on the passing of Veikoso

BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake also shared his heartfelt condolences.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione! https://t.co/F2xSEynQpM — Kalani F Sitake (@kalanifsitake) December 31, 2022

Veikoso was part of the BYU football program for one year in 2022. He transferred to BYU from Arizona State. Veikoso was consistently on BYU’s travel roster and was in the two-deep at the end of the season. He was projected to potentially be a starting offensive lineman for the Cougars in 2023.

Veikoso was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission for the Church in Manaus, Brazil. Veikoso graduated from Kailua High School in Hawaii in 2018.

