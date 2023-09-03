Portions of St. George hiking trails closed due to damages caused by heavy rain

ST. GEORGE, Utah — On Monday, city officials say three hiking trails in St. George are under repair after heavy rain caused road collapses.

According to the City of St. George, a portion of the Virgin River North Trail was damaged due to the recent heavy rain.

City officials say the damaged section is closed until repairs can be made.



The rain also damaged the Santa Clara River Trail and the Middleton Wash Trail, and portions of their trails are closed.

City officials say they are working to repair the trails but do not have a timeline on when the repairs might happen.