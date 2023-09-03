On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

DeSantis’ redistricting map in Florida is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, judge says

Sep 2, 2023, 6:57 PM

FILE - State Sen. Kelli Stargel looks through redistricting maps during a Senate Committee on Reapp...

FILE - State Sen. Kelli Stargel looks through redistricting maps during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. A Florida redistricting plan pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis violates the state constitution and is prohibited from being used for any future U.S. congressional elections since it diminishes the ability of Black voters in north Florida to pick a representative of their choice, a state judge ruled Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MIKE SCHNEIDER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Florida redistricting plan pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis violates the state constitution and is prohibited from being used for any future U.S. congressional elections since it diminishes the ability of Black voters in north Florida to pick a representative of their choice, a state judge ruled Saturday.

Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh sent the plan back to the Florida Legislature with instructions that lawmakers should draw a new congressional map that complies with the Florida Constitution.

The voting rights groups that challenged the plan in court “have shown that the enacted plan results in the diminishment of Black voters’ ability to elect their candidate of choice in violation of the Florida Constitution,” Marsh wrote.

The decision was the latest to strike down new congressional maps in Southern states over concerns that they diluted Black voting power.

Utah Supreme Court asks for more arguments in lawsuit over redistricting maps

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a Republican-drawn map in Alabama, with two conservative justices joining liberals in rejecting the effort to weaken a landmark voting rights law. Not long after that, the Supreme Court lifted its hold on a Louisiana political remap case, increasing the likelihood that the Republican-dominated state will have to redraw boundary lines to create a second mostly Black congressional district.

In each of the cases, Republicans have either appealed or vowed to appeal the decisions since they could benefit Democratic congressional candidates facing 2024 races under redrawn maps. The Florida case likely will end up before the Florida Supreme Court.

Every 10 years — following a once-a-decade census — lawmakers in all 50 states, including Florida, redraw political boundaries.

DeSantis, a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was criticized for essentially drawing Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who is Black, out of office by carving up his district and dividing a large number of Black voters into conservative districts represented by white Republicans.

The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting shifts back to federal court

In an unprecedented move, DeSantis interjected himself into the redistricting process last year by vetoing the Republican-dominated Legislature’s map that preserved Lawson’s district. He called a special session, submitted his own map and demanded lawmakers accept it.

In their lawsuit, the voting rights groups claimed the redrawn congressional map violated state and federal voting rights protections for Black voters.

Florida’s population of 22.2 million is 17% Black. Under the new maps, an area stretching about 360 miles (579 kilometers) from the Alabama border to the Atlantic Ocean and south from the Georgia border to Orlando in central Florida is only represented by white members of Congress.

The Florida judge rejected defense arguments from Republican lawmakers that the state’s provision against weakening or eliminating minority-dominant districts violated the U.S. Constitution.

Marsh wrote: “The court finds that defendants have not satisfied their burden in this case.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Phoenix Art Museum on November 8, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/G...

Eric Bradner, Kyung Lah and Ethan Cohen, CNN

Arizona GOP’s rebuffs one-day, in-person, primary voting for 2024 election

Arizona state Republican chairman Jeff DeWit this week rejected a Maricopa County GOP proposal to hold a one-day state-run presidential primary in 2024.

21 hours ago

FILE - Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy shake hands before the start of a 2nd Congressional District R...

Robert Yoon, Associated Press

What to expect in Utah’s special congressional primary

Three candidates will compete in a special primary election in Utah for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart.

21 hours ago

FILE - Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capito...

Associated Press

Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack

A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack.

2 days ago

police lights file photo...

Associated Press

New York police TO use drones to monitor backyard parties, spurring privacy concerns

Those attending outdoor parties or barbecues in New York City this weekend may notice an uninvited guest looming over their festivities: a police surveillance drone.

3 days ago

Turley in military uniform...

Dave Cawley and Keira Farrimond, KSL TV

Questions raised about Gov. Cox’s knowledge of investigation into Maj. Gen. Michael Turley

A whistleblower complaint against Maj. Gen. Michael Turley sparked an investigation a year ago, but Utah's Governor, Spencer Cox only placed Turley on leave nearly two weeks ago. The timeline raises questions on Gov. Cox's office and the entire Military's dealing with senior officers.

4 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan c...

Kara Scannell and Jeremy Herb, CNN

New York AG’s office alleges Trump inflated his net worth by $2.2 billion in 1 year

The attorney general’s office said their valuation and accounting experts determined that “Mr. Trump’s net worth in any year between 2011 and 2021 would be no more than $2.6 billion."

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

DeSantis’ redistricting map in Florida is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, judge says