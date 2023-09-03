On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

India launches first mission following its historic moon landing

Sep 2, 2023, 7:51 PM

Aditya-L1 is pictured in the cleanroom ahead of rolling out to the launchpad. (Indian Space Resear...

Aditya-L1 is pictured in the cleanroom ahead of rolling out to the launchpad. (Indian Space Research Organisation)

(Indian Space Research Organisation)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACKIE WATTLES, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — India launched its first spacecraft dedicated to studying the sun, building on a month of historic successes for the country’s civil space efforts.

The spacecraft, called Aditya-L1, launched from Sriharikota, an island off the Bay of Bengal, at 11:50 a.m. Saturday local time (2:20 am ET). And it’s headed to a parking spot in orbit about 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth.

The successful liftoff of Aditya-L1 comes less than two weeks after India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization, made history by landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface. The achievement made India only the fourth nation in the world — and the second in the 21st century — to land a vehicle safely on the moon.

That mission is expected to conclude next week.

Meanwhile, Aditya-L1 is heading for its destination at Lagrange point 1, an area that lies between the sun and Earth where the gravitational pull of both celestial objects cancel each other out. That location will allow Aditya-L1 to remain in orbit, in a position optimal for observing the sun’s activities, with minor fuel consumption.

This position “will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time,” according to the space agency.

The spacecraft is equipped with seven scientific instruments, four of which will be trained directly on the sun while the others will study solar wind particles and magnetic fields passing through at Lagrange point 1.

The main goals of the mission include studying the sun’s upper atmosphere and various solar phenomenon, such as coronal mass ejections — or massive expulsions of plasma from the sun’s outermost layer.

The information gleaned from Aditya-L1’s experiments will provide a clearer picture of space weather, or the term used to describe the magnetic waves rippling through our solar system. Space storms can have an impact on Earth when they reach our atmosphere, occasionally affecting satellites, radio communications and even power grids, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

India’s Aditya-L1 will add to information gathered on other missions designed to study the sun, including NASA’s ongoing Parker Solar Probe that in 2021 became the first spacecraft to “touch” the sun.

India’s first dedicated solar mission adds to the country’s status as an emerging space superpower.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Rice-Eccles Stadium during the Utes' season-opening win over Florida on Aug. 31, 2023. (@UtahAthlet...

Josh Ellis

Univ. of Utah tracking ‘fan quakes’ during football games at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Seismologists at the University of Utah have installed an accelerograph at Rice-Eccles Stadium to show the "earth-shaking" impact of Ute fans during the 2023 football season.

22 hours ago

Red moon rises in spectacular fashion....

MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

Rare blue supermoon rises tonight — get ready Utah

A rare blue supermoon is pairing up with Saturn this week for an astronomical two-for-one. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue.

4 days ago

The worm specimen was extracted alive from the woman's brain by surgeons at Canberra Hospital in Au...

Kathleen Magramo, CNN

‘Still alive and wriggling:’ Doctors remove 3-inch parasitic worm from woman’s brain in world first

When a 64-year-old Australian woman was sent to hospital for brain surgery, her neurosurgeon was not expecting to pull out a live roundworm.

5 days ago

The Timekettle Translator earbuds that Herriman High School uses for their international students....

Karah Brackin and Michael Houck, KSL TV

New translation device helps international students in classes and studies

As Herriman High School continues to see the number of international students increasing, the school is turning to a game-changing device that is helping break down the language barrier.

8 days ago

FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monste...

Associated Press

With drones and webcams, volunteer hunters join a new search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster

Mystery hunters converged on a Scottish lake on Saturday to look for signs of the mythical Loch Ness Monster.

8 days ago

FILE - A Transportation Security Administration agent signals for the next airline passenger in lin...

Associated Press

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

India launches first mission following its historic moon landing