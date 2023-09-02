Kedon Slovis Scores First Rushing Touchdown To Open BYU’s 2023 Season

PROVO – Transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis ran for his first career touchdown to put the Cougars on the scoreboard in BYU‘s season opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

With 10:39 remaining in the first quarter and the Cougars set up at the Sam Houston five-yard line, Slovis kept the ball and ran five yards into the end zone for BYU’s first touchdown of the 2023 season.

It was the first rushing touchdown of Slovis’ college career. The QB keeper gave BYU an early 7-0 lead over the visiting Bearkats.

Slovis’ run capped an eight-play, 50-yard drive that lasted 2:54.

The senior signal-caller entered the season with 119 carries for a total loss of 218 yards in his college career.

BYU’s game against Sam Houston State is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Sam Houston vs. BYU

The Bearkats will begin their first season as an FBS program with a trip to Provo. Sam Houston officially became a member of Conference USA in July after spending a couple of years in the Western Athletic Conference. Last season, the Bearkats posted a 5-4 record, including 3-2 in WAC games. Sam Houston’s season ended with back-to-back losses at home against Abilene Christian and Southern Utah.

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the opener against the Bearkats. In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

On September 2, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars an 86.5 percent chance at beating the Bearkats to start the season with a 1-0 record.

