On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kedon Slovis Scores First Rushing Touchdown To Open BYU’s 2023 Season

Sep 2, 2023, 8:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO – Transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis ran for his first career touchdown to put the Cougars on the scoreboard in BYU‘s season opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

With 10:39 remaining in the first quarter and the Cougars set up at the Sam Houston five-yard line, Slovis kept the ball and ran five yards into the end zone for BYU’s first touchdown of the 2023 season.

It was the first rushing touchdown of Slovis’ college career. The QB keeper gave BYU an early 7-0 lead over the visiting Bearkats.

Slovis’ run capped an eight-play, 50-yard drive that lasted 2:54.

The senior signal-caller entered the season with 119 carries for a total loss of 218 yards in his college career.

RELATED STORIES

BYU’s game against Sam Houston State is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Sam Houston vs. BYU

The Bearkats will begin their first season as an FBS program with a trip to Provo. Sam Houston officially became a member of Conference USA in July after spending a couple of years in the Western Athletic Conference. Last season, the Bearkats posted a 5-4 record, including 3-2 in WAC games. Sam Houston’s season ended with back-to-back losses at home against Abilene Christian and Southern Utah.

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the opener against the Bearkats. In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

On September 2, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars an 86.5 percent chance at beating the Bearkats to start the season with a 1-0 record.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead In Rocky Mountain Cup

Just after halftime, Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango scored to give the home club a 2-0 lead over rival Colorado.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Reaches Career Passing Yards Milestone

Kedon Slovis, in his debut as a BYU football player against Sam Houston State, reached an impressive career milestone.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brayan Vera Opens Scoring For Real Salt Lake Against Colorado

Brayan Vera lined up for a Real Salt Lake free kick and his shot was just too high for Rapids goalie Marko Ilic to make the save.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Honors Sione Veikoso In End Zone At LaVell Edwards Stadium

The BYU football program honored the late Sione Veikoso by placing his jersey in the south end zone at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Missed Chances Cost Utah State Potential Top-25 Victory

Despite a career-day from QB Cooper Legas, missed opportunities tell the story of a 24-14 season-opening loss for Utah State.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford Injury

Sophomore Aggie linebacker Max Alford's quest to improve on last season's performance may have ended before it ever got off the ground.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Kedon Slovis Scores First Rushing Touchdown To Open BYU’s 2023 Season