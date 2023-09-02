BYU QB Kedon Slovis Reaches Career Passing Yards Milestone

PROVO, Utah – Kedon Slovis, in his debut as a BYU football player, reached an impressive career milestone.

Slovis reached the 10,000 career passing yards mark.

He reached that threshold on Saturday night in BYU’s season opener against Sam Houston in the first quarter.

Slovis completed a nine-yard pass to wide receiver Keanu Hill on a 1st & 10 from the Sam Houston 14-yard-line.

This is Slovis’ first and only season at BYU. He transferred to BYU from Pitt and, before that, was at USC.

Congrats to our guy @Kedonslovis on hitting 10,000 collegiate passing yards!! pic.twitter.com/uUhKTC5NHi — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2023

You can watch BYU versus Sam Houston on FS1 and listen on KSL NewsRadio.

RELATED: BYU vs. Sam Houston: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo

Kedon Slovis loves the fit at BYU

Kedon Slovis is the first week one non-Latter-day-Saint starting QB at BYU since 1999, hopes to be the next successful star QB for the Cougars.

Since his arrival on campus after leaving Pitt, many around the program, including head coach Kalani Sitake, have felt Slovis has been around BYU football “for years.”

“I think looking at my teammates and the coaching staff, I feel like we’re just so similar as people and our values and what we value in a competitive environment and football environment. And off the field, too,” said Slovis. “What kind of people are we off the field? What do we like to do? What do we value? Do we value helping others and do we value being selfless? All these people in the building and all my teammates are super selfless. They don’t have too big of an ego; they work for the team. And they do things that I would consider and what they would probably consider as, you know, the right way. They’re great people.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper