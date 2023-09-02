On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Reaches Career Passing Yards Milestone

Sep 2, 2023, 8:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah Kedon Slovis, in his debut as a BYU football player, reached an impressive career milestone.

Slovis reached the 10,000 career passing yards mark.

He reached that threshold on Saturday night in BYU’s season opener against Sam Houston in the first quarter.

Slovis completed a nine-yard pass to wide receiver Keanu Hill on a 1st & 10 from the Sam Houston 14-yard-line.

This is Slovis’ first and only season at BYU. He transferred to BYU from Pitt and, before that, was at USC.

You can watch BYU versus Sam Houston on FS1 and listen on KSL NewsRadio.

RELATED: BYU vs. Sam Houston: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo

Kedon Slovis loves the fit at BYU

RELATED STORIES

Kedon Slovis is the first week one non-Latter-day-Saint starting QB at BYU since 1999, hopes to be the next successful star QB for the Cougars.

Since his arrival on campus after leaving Pitt, many around the program, including head coach Kalani Sitake, have felt Slovis has been around BYU football “for years.”

“I think looking at my teammates and the coaching staff, I feel like we’re just so similar as people and our values and what we value in a competitive environment and football environment. And off the field, too,” said Slovis. “What kind of people are we off the field? What do we like to do? What do we value? Do we value helping others and do we value being selfless? All these people in the building and all my teammates are super selfless. They don’t have too big of an ego; they work for the team. And they do things that I would consider and what they would probably consider as, you know, the right way. They’re great people.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead In Rocky Mountain Cup

Just after halftime, Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango scored to give the home club a 2-0 lead over rival Colorado.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Scores First Rushing Touchdown To Open BYU’s 2023 Season

Kedon Slovis ran for his first career touchdown to put the Cougars on the scoreboard in BYU's season opener against Sam Houston State.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brayan Vera Opens Scoring For Real Salt Lake Against Colorado

Brayan Vera lined up for a Real Salt Lake free kick and his shot was just too high for Rapids goalie Marko Ilic to make the save.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Honors Sione Veikoso In End Zone At LaVell Edwards Stadium

The BYU football program honored the late Sione Veikoso by placing his jersey in the south end zone at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Missed Chances Cost Utah State Potential Top-25 Victory

Despite a career-day from QB Cooper Legas, missed opportunities tell the story of a 24-14 season-opening loss for Utah State.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford Injury

Sophomore Aggie linebacker Max Alford's quest to improve on last season's performance may have ended before it ever got off the ground.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Reaches Career Passing Yards Milestone