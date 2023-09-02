On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chicho Arango Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead In Rocky Mountain Cup

Sep 2, 2023, 8:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Just after halftime, Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango scored to give the home club a 2-0 lead over rival Colorado.

The goal was Arango’s third of the MLS season.

With the goal against the Rapids, Arango has scored in back-to-back games for RSL.

Against Portland, Arango redirected a strike from Brayan Vera to put Real Salt Lake on the board just before the end of regulation.

RELATED: Chicho Arango Scores First Goal For Real Salt Lake In Closing Minutes

Vera and Arango scored the two goals for RSL against Colorado.

Vera’s left-footed attempt off of a free kick gave him his first goal of the season.

RELATED: Brayan Vera Opens Scoring For Real Salt Lake Against Colorado

Real Salt Lake Hosts Rival Colorado As Season Winds Down

Coming off of four straight losses, Real Salt Lake looks to regain some momentum against heated rival Colorado Rapids.

RSL and the Rapids last faced off in May where they played two games in four days.

In the U.S. Open Cup and the MLS regular season, Real Salt Lake pulled out the victory in both games.

After RSL’s loss to Portland on Wednesday, they fell to sixth in the West with a record of 10-9-7.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Can’t Get Back Into Win Column Against Portland Timbers

Colorado currently sits in dead last in the West with a record of 3-12-10.

The Rapids have the least seeding points in the MLS with 19.

A big reason for Real Salt Lake’s struggles of late is the absence of midfielder Pablo Ruiz.

The Argentine went down with a non-contact injury in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game against LAFC.

Ruiz suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee.

One of RSL’s biggest issues is staying strong after conceding early goals.

The opposing club scored first in all nine of Real Salt Lake’s losses in MLS play this season.

RSL has just seven games left on the schedule following the match against Colorado.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Reaches Career Passing Yards Milestone

Kedon Slovis, in his debut as a BYU football player against Sam Houston State, reached an impressive career milestone.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Scores First Rushing Touchdown To Open BYU’s 2023 Season

Kedon Slovis ran for his first career touchdown to put the Cougars on the scoreboard in BYU's season opener against Sam Houston State.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brayan Vera Opens Scoring For Real Salt Lake Against Colorado

Brayan Vera lined up for a Real Salt Lake free kick and his shot was just too high for Rapids goalie Marko Ilic to make the save.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Honors Sione Veikoso In End Zone At LaVell Edwards Stadium

The BYU football program honored the late Sione Veikoso by placing his jersey in the south end zone at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Missed Chances Cost Utah State Potential Top-25 Victory

Despite a career-day from QB Cooper Legas, missed opportunities tell the story of a 24-14 season-opening loss for Utah State.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford Injury

Sophomore Aggie linebacker Max Alford's quest to improve on last season's performance may have ended before it ever got off the ground.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Chicho Arango Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead In Rocky Mountain Cup