Sam Houston-BYU TV Broadcast Shares Funny Food Graphic During Game

PROVO – Fox Sports shared a funny food-related graphic about college football players, including BYU‘s Quenton Rice, during the Cougars’ opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

During the first half, the broadcast crew shared a funny “We’re Feasting Tonight” graphic about “appetizing names in FBS this season.”

BYU’s Rice was featured on the graphic.

In addition to Rice, Sam Houston’s Akeem “Meatball” Smith was highlighted on the graphic. Joining the duo were Michigan State’s Hank Pepper, UAB’s Fish McWilliams, Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, Navy’s Rayne Fry, and Appalachian State’s Ryan Burger.

You are what you eat 😂 🍽 pic.twitter.com/rNUHh7C4D8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

Rice is currently injured and in his second year at BYU. He’s been sidelined since spring ball. He’s the son of former BYU defensive back Rodney Rice.

BYU’s game against Sam Houston State is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Sam Houston vs. BYU

The Bearkats will begin their first season as an FBS program with a trip to Provo. Sam Houston officially became a member of Conference USA in July after spending a couple of years in the Western Athletic Conference. Last season, the Bearkats posted a 5-4 record, including 3-2 in WAC games. Sam Houston’s season ended with back-to-back losses at home against Abilene Christian and Southern Utah.

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the opener against the Bearkats. In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

On September 2, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars an 86.5 percent chance at beating the Bearkats to start the season with a 1-0 record.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland