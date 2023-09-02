Real Salt Lake Defeats Colorado Rapids To Claim Rocky Mountain Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake took the 2023 Rocky Mountain Cup with a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Rocky Mountain Cup has been awarded to the winner of matches between RSL and Colorado since 2005.

Across 18 competitions, Real Salt Lake has a record of 13-5.

13-5 but who’s counting pic.twitter.com/OVQ9eDSyhg — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 3, 2023

Real Salt Lake Back On Track With Win Over Colorado Rapids

First Half

RSL came out on the attack in the opening minutes.

They applied pressure on the Colorado defense but couldn’t get a good look on goal.

The Rapids attempted their first shot in the 11th minute. RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath made a diving save on the ball that was headed to the lower right corner.

where there’s smoke 💨

there’s fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aG8T3DKpjh — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 3, 2023

In the 19th minute, RSL lined up for a free kick.

Defender Brayan Vera took a shot on goal and put it just above the goalkeeper’s reach.

The score was Vera’s first of the 2023 MLS season.

RELATED: Brayan Vera Opens Scoring For Real Salt Lake Against Colorado

Less than five minutes later, Vera lined up for a second free kick.

He went for goal again but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

Nelson Palacio was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 24th minute.

In the 38th minute, Colorado went for goal from outside the box but the attempt was just high.

Nelson’s reaction = all of us pic.twitter.com/xQZTJl6uU3 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 3, 2023

Two minutes of stoppage time was added to the first half.

RSL nearly capitalized on the additional time before the break. They got a few great looks from inside the box but the Colorado defense ultimately held strong.

Real Salt Lake led 1-0 over the Colorado Rapids after the first 45 minutes.

Second Half

RSL opened the second half the same way they opened the first, with an aggressiveness that forced Colorado to play with their backs against the wall.

It didn’t end well for the Rapids.

Chicho Arango rose up from very close range and doubled Real Salt Lake’s lead with a header.

RELATED: Chicho Arango Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead In Rocky Mountain Cup

Chicho Arango gets 🆙 to double the lead from the corner kick. ✌️#RSL 2-0. pic.twitter.com/PEWirfotxc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 3, 2023

In the 55th minute, Jefferson Savarino narrowly missed a shot from outside the box.

Savarino attempted to get redemption just three minutes later but his second shot was saved.

Brayan Vera was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 62nd minute.

Colorado had a good look on goal off of a corner in the 69th minute but MacMath was able to hop on the ball.

Rocky Mountain Cup on the mind pic.twitter.com/3pP389bA93 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 2, 2023

RSL’s defense did a great job of bending but not breaking in the second half.

Colorado spent a lot of time with the ball as Real Salt Lake didn’t give up any easy opportunities.

In the 81st minute, Anderson Julio turned around and sent a rocket at the goal but Ilic was able to make the save.

Anderson Julio nearly got his goal just before the end of the game but he was caught offsides.

RSL defeats Colorado at home, 2-0.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.