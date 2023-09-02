Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss In Season Opener At No. 3 Montana State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football program suffered a lopsided loss in its season opener on the road against the No. 3 ranked Montana State Bobcats.

The Bobcats hosted the Trailblazers at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday, September 2.

Utah Tech fell to Montana State, 63-20.

After falling behind 14-0 in the opening quarter, Utah Tech got onto the scoreboard with a 32-yard field goal with 56 to go until the second quarter. During the following 15 minutes of game time, the Blazers were outscored 21-7 and fell into a large deficit at halftime. Boone Abbott hit Beau Sparks for a four-yard touchdown with 3:31 for Utah Tech’s first TD of the season.

2Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Boone Abbott connects with Beau Sparks from 4-yards out for the freshman’s first collegiate TD reception!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACf pic.twitter.com/5Cndhp3doj — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 3, 2023

However, it wasn’t enough to prevent a 35-10 dilemma at the break.

After halftime, the Bobcats blanked the Blazers in the third quarter while adding another touchdown of their own.

Utah Tech made a quarterback change in the second half but Kobe Tracy was only able to do so much for the Trailblazers.

During the final 15 minutes, the Blazers made another field goal and Tracy tossed a touchdown pass to Rickie Johnson.

4Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Kobe Tracy finds Rickie Johnson in the corner of the end zone from 17 yards out! #UtahTechBlazers | #UACfb pic.twitter.com/VHzmMzM7d3 — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 3, 2023

However, the Bobcats put up three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal their victory.

Abbott finished the game 11/19 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Tracy was 10/22 passing for 117 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Sparks led the Blazers’ receivers with six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had nine receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Up next for Utah Tech

With the loss, the Trailblazers opened their 2023 campaign with an 0-1 record.

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

