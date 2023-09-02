BYU’s Jakob Robinson Halts Consecutive Sam Houston Drives With Interceptions

PROVO – Junior defensive back Jakob Robinson injected some life into an anxious crowd with a pair of second half interceptions during BYU‘s season opener against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

After BYU opened the second half by turning the ball over on downs, the Cougars regained possession by quickly ending Sam Houston’s drive courtesy of Robinson’s pick. With 11:37 left in the third quarter, Robinson read the play and intercepted Sam Houston’s Keegan Shoemaker in the end zone for a touchdown.

PICKED! Robinson read that like a book! 😮‍💨 @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/8Uz4nSxWA6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

Unfortunately for BYU, the Cougars’ offense was forced to punt on the subsequent drive.

However, on Sam Houston’s next drive, Robinson went back to work. The defensive back picked off Shoemaker once again.

With 4:45 to go in the quarter, Robinson hauled in his second pick.

Call stands on the interception. Sam Houston coach KC Keeler is going off on the referees. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

After a replay review, the call on the field stood as an interception.

BYU owned a 7-0 lead at the time of the Orem native’s picks.

After the interceptions, Robinson had two total tackles, one solo tackle, two pass breakups, and two interceptions.

BYU’s game against Sam Houston State is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Sam Houston vs. BYU

The Bearkats will begin their first season as an FBS program with a trip to Provo. Sam Houston officially became a member of Conference USA in July after spending a couple of years in the Western Athletic Conference. Last season, the Bearkats posted a 5-4 record, including 3-2 in WAC games. Sam Houston’s season ended with back-to-back losses at home against Abilene Christian and Southern Utah.

BYU will kick off its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with three non-conference contests, starting with the opener against the Bearkats. In its final season as an FBS Indendepent in 2022, BYU posted an 8-5 record. The Cougars won their final four games of the season, including a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

On September 2, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars an 86.5 percent chance at beating the Bearkats to start the season with a 1-0 record.

