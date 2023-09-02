On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Shuts Out Sam Houston State, Struggles On Offense In Season Opener

Sep 2, 2023, 11:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars struggled on offense and showed out on defense to win their season opener against the visiting Sam Houston State Bearkats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

BYU beat Sam Houston, 14-0.

It was BYU’s first shutout since beat Savannah State in 2014 and the Cougars’ first time blanking an FBS team since 2012.

 

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Sam Houston vs. BYU Game Notes

BYU football takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats from Conference USA to kick off their Big 12 era. It should be a historic moment in the pregame as BYU gets ready to line up as a power conference team for the first time in their history.

Last season, BYU finished 8-5 in their final year of Independence. They capped off the year with a win in the New Mexico Bowl over future ACC member SMU.

But trying to pull common threads from last year’s BYU team to the 2023 squad might be hard to find.

BYU has nearly 60 players that were not on last year’s roster. A significant portion of those players are from the transfer portal. Others are true freshmen. Some are returned missionaries after two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sam Houston brings back 16 starters from last year’s 5-4 team, where many veteran players redshirt to have a chance to play for the Bearkats as an FBS team.

Tonight’s matchup is the first matchup between the two programs. BYU is paying Sam Houston $1.2 million to visit Provo for a one-time game. The Bearkats replaced Tennessee, who bought out of the game from BYU.

BYU vs. Sam Houston Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Key Questions Answered In BYU Football’s Win Against Sam Houston

BYU was stalwart on defense all night long, but two interceptions in the third quarter by Jakob Robinson swung the game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Football’s Shutout Of Sam Houston State

BYU insider Mitch Harper gives his instant takeaways from the Cougars' shutout victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Keeps For Second TD To Stretch Lead Over Sam Houston

Kedon Slovis scored for the second time on the ground to extend his team's lead during BYU's season opener against Sam Houston.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jakob Robinson Halts Consecutive Sam Houston Drives With Interceptions

Jakob Robinson injected some life into an anxious crowd with a pair of second half interceptions during BYU's season opener.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss In Season Opener At No. 3 Montana State

The Utah Tech football program suffered a lopsided loss in its season opener on the road against the No. 3 ranked Montana State Bobcats.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Defeats Colorado Rapids To Claim Rocky Mountain Cup

Real Salt Lake took the Rocky Mountain Cup with a 2-0 win over Colorado. Brayan Vera and Chicho Arango were the goal-scorers for RSL.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Shuts Out Sam Houston State, Struggles On Offense In Season Opener