BYU Shuts Out Sam Houston State, Struggles On Offense In Season Opener

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars struggled on offense and showed out on defense to win their season opener against the visiting Sam Houston State Bearkats.

The Cougars hosted the Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 2.

BYU beat Sam Houston, 14-0.

It was BYU’s first shutout since beat Savannah State in 2014 and the Cougars’ first time blanking an FBS team since 2012.

The Cougars blanked the Bearkats to win their season opener. 🤙 FINAL @BearkatsFB 0@BYUfootball 14 It’s BYU’s first shutout since 2014 and first against an FBS opponent since 2012.#BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL

Pregame

Jay Hill told @kslsports a few weeks ago that Ena would be joined by a few defensive graduate assistants in the booth.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

First #BYU players on the field for pregame warmups: – Connor Pay

– Jake Retzlaff#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Bodie Schoonover is in pregame warmups with the tight ends. pic.twitter.com/0WSGC3oz3u — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU WRs Keanu Hill and Kody Epps have been going through pregame warmups.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU coach Kalani Sitake told @gregwrubell in the #BYU Sports Network pregame (heard on @kslnewsradio) that DB Micah Harper recently had “successful surgery” on his injured ACL.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Coming out of fall camp, #BYU WR Kody Epps was dealing with a hamstring injury that had him sidelined during practices. He continues to go through warmups.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Top four safeties for #BYU vs. Sam Houston: – Malik Moore

– Ethan Slade

– Preston Rex

– Tanner Wall#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Big 12 Conference message to fans attending LES pic.twitter.com/Uos8YRDqCg — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU‘s starting offensive line for Week 1 goes as expected from the early outlook in the spring: LT – Kingsley Suamataia

LG – Weylin Lapuaho

C – Paul Maile

RG – Connor Pay

RT – Caleb Etienne#BYUFootball https://t.co/PjqQA4A1Mc — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Rams WR, and former Cougar, Puka Nacua is on hand to see #BYU play their first game as a member of the #Big12 #BYUFootball @kslsports pic.twitter.com/2jUIb9aW6k — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

#BYU Alumni Flag Bearers for tonight’s game against Sam Houston – Devin Mahina, TE

– Paul Shoemaker, QB

– TJ Sitake, DE#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Remembering and honoring our brother, Sione Veikoso. 💙 pic.twitter.com/XdxjwH3la3 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2023

The 2023 BYU Football season is set to begin with BYU and Sam Houston kicking off at 8:20 MT. Follow here for news, notes and milestones. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 3, 2023

#BYU is playing Kanye West’s “Power” again in the pregame. ROC swaying back and forth. Banned it last season. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

When I asked Batty in my weekly interview on Cougar Tracks, he grinned from ear to ear about how this defense would highlight the defensive ends. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

10.5 career sacks now for DE Tyler Batty. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 3, 2023

Petros Papadakis during the Fox broadcast: “I can’t think of a better man to coach BYU football than Kalani Sitake. … What a coach.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

KEDON KEEPS IT FOR THE TUDDY!!!! pic.twitter.com/sPZmyKg0jO — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2023

Whoa! Kedon Slovis scores the first rushing touchdown of his college career. Opening drive as a Cougar is a memorable one.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

I did not expect Slovis with rushing TD to start the 2023 season. Awesome opening drive for #BYU 🏈 @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

Kedon Slovis showed some wheels occasionally in spring practice. He had a big TD run, but that’s not typically his game to run. Solid first impression in front of #BYU fans.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis with the first BYU TD of the year on a 6-yard run. His first rushing TD in college comes in his first attempt as a Cougar. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 3, 2023

Only 3 BYU quarterbacks have thrown for over 10,000 yards. Ty Detmer: 15,031

Max Hall: 11,365

John Beck: 11,021#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 3, 2023

.@Kedonslovis does it himself 💪 First TD of the Big 12 era for @BYUfootball! | 📺 @FS1 | pic.twitter.com/BR2bisRpXK — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 3, 2023

#BYU QB Kedon Slovis first TD with the Cougars comes on his legs.#BYUFootball l @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/J2tijTSHCX — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 3, 2023

Cougs score their first TD of the season on a 5YD @Kedonslovis run. BYU 7 – SHSU 0 | 10:39 1Q 📺 @FS1 / @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/Y2Tyd2isDr — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2023

What a grab by Darius Lassiter. A lot of snaps early on for the two new transfer portal receivers.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Congrats to our guy @Kedonslovis on hitting 10,000 collegiate passing yards!! pic.twitter.com/uUhKTC5NHi — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2023

#BYU offense goes for it on 4th down from the SHSU 32 and it results in a PBU for the Bearkats. The pass was intended for Keelan Marion. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Seeing some rotation along the defensive line.#BYU DE coach Kelly Poppinga said Blake Mangelson might be the most physical DE in the program this season. Let’s see what type of jump he makes this season.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

AJ Vongphachanh is a violent tackler. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Great debut for this new #BYU defense under Jay Hill. After 1st Q: 15 yards allowed

3 rush yards allowed

Sam Houston 0-4 on third down. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

BYU – 7

Sam Houston – 0 🔘⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tutfhswb7e — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 3, 2023

Second Quarter

Isaac Rex called for an ineligible receiver downfield penalty. Results in a loss of down. Ends #BYU‘s drive.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

JUCO transfer David Latu appears set to make his #BYU debut at DT after the timeout.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU offense scored on the first possession of the game with a 50 yard drive. They’ve had 46 yards of offense since. Too many penalties to sustain drives. #BYUFootball — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

All these 3rd down stops. Jay Hill’s defense is looking strong so far in his #BYU debut.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU‘s offense has come to a screeching halt. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU freshman defensive back Marcus McKenzie showing off that elite speed on special teams as a gunner. Jay Hill is bullish on the potential of McKenzie at cornerback in the future.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Eddie Heckard playing a lot of nickel tonight. Anchored that spot a lot in fall camp. Kamden Garrett and Jakob Robinson at cornerback. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Marcus McKenzie is once again the first guy down field on a Ryan Rehkow punt.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Whoa that was a massive 65 yard punt from Ryan Rehkow! Penalty on Sam Houston has them pinned inside the 5. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

Ray Guy Award candidate punter Ryan Rehkow with a 65-yard punt. Last season Rehkow had long punts of 71, 67 and 61 yards. He is averaging 50.5 on 4 punts tonight. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 3, 2023

#BYU offensive line got a taste of Meatball on that last possession. Bearkats defensive line is getting to Slovis. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Some boos from #BYU fans after the Delay of Game call. BYU’s offense struggling mightily.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

HALFTIME BYU – 7

Sam Houston – 0 🔘🔘⚪️⚪️ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 3, 2023

On top at the half. pic.twitter.com/liHOQlDf3k — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2023

#BYU paid Sam Houston $1.2 million to play this game after Tennessee canceled on the Cougars.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU First Half Stats against Sam Houston Total Yards: 116

Passing: 84

Rush: 32

Penalties: 5-30

1st Downs: 6

3rd Downs: 2-8

4th Down: 0-1

Avg Yds/Play: 3.7

Total Plays: 31#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU‘s defensive leaders at the Half against Sam Houston Ben Bywater & Max Tooley – 6 tackles

AJ Vongphachanh – 3

Tyler Batty – 1 sack#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Coming out of halftime, before running a play from scrimmage, #BYU burns a timeout to begin the third quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Disaster of a drive for #BYU to open the third quarter. – Burns a timeout before running a play

– Personal foul penalty negates a first down conversion

– BYU appeared to run a fake punt on 4th & 6 from their own 25.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Kalani Sitake is livid with the officials after the PI call on Kamden Garrett.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

CB Jakob Robinson with his 5th INT of his career. Had one last season and three in 2021. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 3, 2023

Jakob Robinson comes up with a huge interception for #BYU. He rises up to get that one. BYU desperately needed that. Fifth career interception for Robinson.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Jakob Robinson with a huge interception in the end zone to keep Sam Houston scoreless. Perhaps this is the momentum shifter that can spark the #BYU offense. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

Penalties are painful. #BYU is up to 8 penalties in this game making is difficult for the offense to get into any sort of rhythm. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

#BYU‘s first 9 drives of the game vs Sam Houston:

Touchdown

Punt

Downs

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Downs

Punt 145 total yards on 41 plays#BYUFootball — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 3, 2023

Jakob Robinson: INT x2 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Petros: “Keegan Shoemaker is going to see Jakob Robinson in his nightmares.”#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU defense is doing their job on third down. Will the offense join the party? They are 2 for 10 right now. Penalties making it hard for them to convert and keep drives alive. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 3, 2023

Call stands on the interception. Sam Houston coach KC Keeler is going off on the referees. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Back-to-back excellent runs for #BYU freshman LJ Martin. He looks ready for his opportunity.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Sam Houston’s Da’Veawn Armstead commits an offsides penalty negating a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown.#BYU then goes for it on 4th & 1, LJ Martin picks it up. Tough yardage from the true freshman. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

BYU – 7

Sam Houston – 0 🔘🔘🔘⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7Sr5445a1j — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 3, 2023

Fourth Quarter

As we all expected, all of #BYU‘s touchdowns would come from Kedon Slovis on the ground. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis had never had a rushing TD in 119 attempts in college before tonight and now has 2 on 5 attempts at BYU. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 3, 2023

Slovis runs for his second TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/mLPYJwHe35 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 3, 2023

BYU punches another one in to extend the lead! 💪 @BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/Go7X7ZMTGe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

LJ Martin is mature beyond his years. Huge upside at RB for the El Paso, Texas, native.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

#BYU‘s attendance for the first home game as a Big 12 team: 59,006.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Good to see Ryan Rehkow boom another punt. He was shaken up after the blocked field goal (offsides penalty) by Sam Houston in the third quarter.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Huge hit from #BYU DB Eddie Heckard. That’s the former FCS All-American at his best. BYU’s secondary is playing well tonight.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Big hit from true freshman Raider Damuni. #BYU needs him to emerge as a standout at safety.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Petros Papadakis said the last time he saw a true freshman with the feeling of the game that #BYU’s LJ Martin is displaying tonight was former USC RB LenDale White.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 3, 2023

Sam Houston vs. BYU Game Notes

BYU football takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats from Conference USA to kick off their Big 12 era. It should be a historic moment in the pregame as BYU gets ready to line up as a power conference team for the first time in their history.

Last season, BYU finished 8-5 in their final year of Independence. They capped off the year with a win in the New Mexico Bowl over future ACC member SMU.

But trying to pull common threads from last year’s BYU team to the 2023 squad might be hard to find.

BYU has nearly 60 players that were not on last year’s roster. A significant portion of those players are from the transfer portal. Others are true freshmen. Some are returned missionaries after two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sam Houston brings back 16 starters from last year’s 5-4 team, where many veteran players redshirt to have a chance to play for the Bearkats as an FBS team.

Tonight’s matchup is the first matchup between the two programs. BYU is paying Sam Houston $1.2 million to visit Provo for a one-time game. The Bearkats replaced Tennessee, who bought out of the game from BYU.

BYU vs. Sam Houston Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

