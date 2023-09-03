On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Freshman LJ Martin Gives BYU Needed Spark During Sam Houston Win

Sep 3, 2023, 1:49 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – It was a big deal for the BYU football staff when they lipped El Paso, Texas, running back LJ Martin from Stanford to the Cougars.

But to Martin, he kept it low profile. Martin, often referred to as a player mature beyond his years, quietly signed his National Letter of Intent last December without any fanfare.

He waited to make it public until the February signing period so he could sign and celebrate the moment with all of his family and high school classmates.

LJ Martin had a game-high 91 rushing yards

In the era of engagement and gaining celebrity status, yes, Martin is mature for an 18-year-old.

That maturity from Martin was again displayed Saturday night in BYU’s 14-0 win over Sam Houston.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound ball carrier had 16 carries for 91 yards. That production occurred in the second half when BYU’s offense looked stuck in the mud.

BYU had an explosive first drive of the game that was capped off by a Kedon Slovis touchdown run. After that, Aaron Roderick’s came to a screeching halt.

Delivers a spark

Until Martin stepped in after offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and running backs coach Harvey Unga made a switch from UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins to the freshman.

“A-Rod and the offensive staff just felt like they wanted a spark,” said Kalani Sitake. “I was trying to create one with the fake punt; they just created one with the different personnel.”

What was running through Martin’s mind when he got the call in the third quarter?

“It was just to go out there and run. Just like I do in practice,” Martin said. “I run with the two’s in practice and go against the one’s defense in practice. I feel like the guys I go up against in practice got me ready for this.”

Maturity that earned playing time

During fall camp, coaches and teammates praised the young freshman. He was the name with the most buzz from the first scrimmage.

Throughout camp, he ran with patience and displayed a vision that very few young running backs show at the beginning of their collegiate careers.

After the impressive performance on Saturday, Martin is making a case to be the starting running back in the future.

Head coach Kalani Sitake said the competition will continue. At a minimum, BYU has a thunder-and-lightning tandem between Martin and Robbins in the backfield.

“I’ve got a great support staff. The whole team just supports me to do whatever I do. They just support each other. So it’s really easy to go out there and try to make the most of the opportunity I’m given,” said Martin.

Martin had his entire immediate family in attendance for the game. His parents, sisters, and grandparents all made the trip from El Paso.

They wore royal blue t-shirts with “Martin 27” on the back and probably didn’t expect this much success in his first game. LJ sure wasn’t expecting it himself.

“I always dreamed of [this moment],” Martin said. “I probably didn’t expect it to happen tonight.”

LJ Martin thanked his teammates

Shortly after acknowledging his big night, Martin showed that maturity again and recognized the entire running back room.

“Just everyone in the locker room [made this possible]. Aidan [Robbins], Deion [Smith], Miles [Davis], Enoch [Nawhine], Hinckley [Ropati], all of those dudes are supporting you throughout whatever you’re doing. You go out there, you get one yard, they’re happy for you. Go out to get negative two yards, they’re happy. Get 20, they’re happy. They are just the greatest people I could ask to mentor me.”

During fall camp, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, who also debuted as a Cougar, threw for 145 yards on 33 pass attempts. Slovis praised Martin in fall camp as a standout in the first scrimmage. So Saturday night’s performance was no shock to the former Pitt and USC quarterback.

“LJ has done a great job. I think the most impressive thing is that he’s just so mature in how he carries himself as a person and his knowledge of the game,” said Slovis. “You wouldn’t think he was a freshman that just came here a few months away. Everyone else is surprised, but I think everyone in the building kind of knew what we had and the type of player he is. We have high expectations for him and he met them tonight.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Key Questions Answered In BYU Football’s Win Against Sam Houston

BYU was stalwart on defense all night long, but two interceptions in the third quarter by Jakob Robinson swung the game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Football’s Shutout Of Sam Houston State

BYU insider Mitch Harper gives his instant takeaways from the Cougars' shutout victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Shuts Out Sam Houston State, Struggles On Offense In Season Opener

The BYU Cougars football team defeated the Sam Houston State Bearkats to win their 2023 season opener at home.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Keeps For Second TD To Stretch Lead Over Sam Houston

Kedon Slovis scored for the second time on the ground to extend his team's lead during BYU's season opener against Sam Houston.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jakob Robinson Halts Consecutive Sam Houston Drives With Interceptions

Jakob Robinson injected some life into an anxious crowd with a pair of second half interceptions during BYU's season opener.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss In Season Opener At No. 3 Montana State

The Utah Tech football program suffered a lopsided loss in its season opener on the road against the No. 3 ranked Montana State Bobcats.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Freshman LJ Martin Gives BYU Needed Spark During Sam Houston Win