Big 12 Power Rankings: Baylor, Texas Tech Tumble After Opening Week Losses

SALT LAKE CITY – A new installment of Big 12 power rankings is out for the upcoming week.

The opening week of the 14-team league didn’t have many high marks. Instead, the week was highlighted by losses.

Every week at KSL Sports, Alex Kirry and I will unveil the latest Big 12 power rankings on “First & 12” (Sunday, 10 a.m.-Noon) on KSL NewsRadio and the KSL Sports Zone.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week Two

This week’s power rankings in the Big 12 keep Texas at the top after a solid performance against Rice after a slow start.

UCF is one of the big risers after an explosive showing against Kent State to open the season. TCU didn’t get penalized too much after the loss to Colorado, but the defense is a concern after week one.

Listen for the full breakdown in the podcast above.

1. Texas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 37, Rice 10

This week: at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN

2. Kansas State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Kansas State 45, SEMO 0

This week: vs. Troy, 10 a.m., FS1

3. Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Up 1)

Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0

This week: vs. SMU, 4 p.m., ESPN+

4. TCU (0-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Down 1)

Colorado 45, TCU 42

This week: vs. Nicholls, 6 p.m., ESPN+

5. UCF (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Up 4)

UCF 56, Kent State 6

This week: at Boise State, 5 p.m., FS1

6. Kansas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 2)

Kansas 48, Missouri State 17

This week: vs. Illinois (Friday), 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

7. Oklahoma State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7

Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13

This week: vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

8. Texas Tech (0-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 3)

Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33 (2OT)

This week: vs. Oregon, 5 p.m., FOX

9. Houston (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Up 3)

Houston 17, UTSA 14

This week: at Rice, 5 p.m., NFL Network

10. BYU (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10

BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

This week: vs. Southern Utah, 1 p.m., ESPN+

11. Cincinnati (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Up 3)

Cincinnati 66, Eastern Kentucky 13

This week: at Pitt, 4:30 p.m., CW Network

12. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Iowa State 30, Northern Iowa 9

This week: vs. Iowa, 1:30 p.m., FOX

13. West Virginia (0-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

Penn State 38, West Virginia 15

This week: vs. Duquesne, 4 p.m., ESPN+

14. Baylor (0-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 8)

Texas State 42, Baylor 31

This week: vs. Utah, 10 a.m., ESPN

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper