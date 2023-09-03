On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Mudslide closes US 6 in Price Canyon near Helper

Sep 3, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm

U.S. 6 overflowing with water and mud, forcing its closure. (Courtesy: Andrea Hofer)...

U.S. 6 overflowing with water and mud, forcing its closure. (Courtesy: Andrea Hofer)

(Courtesy: Andrea Hofer)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


CARBON COUNTY, Utah — The highway in Price Canyon is closed due to a mudslide that is covering the road as of Sunday afternoon.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Daneil Robison told KSL that state Route 6 from mile marker 187 to mile marker 230 is closed in both directions.

Robison said the flood waters are flowing on a burn scar from the 2021 Bear Fire.

&

Officials are suggesting travelers take state Route 191 if they are traveling from Helper, state Route 89 at Thistle, and other roadways if they are traveling from Utah County.

The Utah Department of Transportation website reports both directions of traffic are closed until Thursday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it’s provided. 

