Teenager with history of fleeing from police rams two patrol cars, police say

Sep 3, 2023, 8:56 PM

police lights...

(FILE) - Police Lights

(FILE)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager is accused of ramming two police vehicles while search warrants were being executed late Saturday night.

Lucas Madrill, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, and two counts of criminal mischief resulting in a loss greater than $5,000, according to the police affidavit.

Salt Lake City police detectives were conducting a long-term investigation into Madrill and learned new information that led to the approval of several search warrants.

According to the affidavit, while executing the search warrant, police found Madrill, who attempted to flee from police.

“Madrill attempted to flee in his vehicle and intentionally crashed into two police vehicles, causing more than $5,000 of damage to each vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

Police were able to arrest Madrill, who was found with a handgun. Police report that Madrill is a category 1 restricted person and cannot own a firearm.

According to the affidavit, a second search warrant found distributable THC cartridges.

Court documents show that Madrill has a history of fleeing from police, reporting five incidents, with one resulting in a crash.

According to the affidavit, Madrill is known to have “several hundred thousand dollars and frequently travels out of the state.”

