3 injured when SUV crashes into Provo apartment building

Sep 4, 2023, 7:49 AM

BY MATT BROOKS, KSL.COM


PROVO, Utah — Three people were injured when an SUV crashed into an apartment building in Provo on Sunday afternoon, the Provo fire department said.

Dispatchers received a call at 3:39 p.m. Sunday about the incident at 735 W. 600 South in Provo, said Capt. Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue.

According to the initial investigation, a driver lost control of the SUV and entered the bottom apartment building, Atherton said. About half of the SUV was in the residence, Atherton said, before it was removed by emergency crews on Sunday.

Two people from the SUV and one person who was residing in the apartment building were transported to a local hospital, Atherton said. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

After the SUV was removed and the building was stabilized, residents were temporarily permitted to reenter the building to get some belongings, Atherton said.

The building was completely evacuated for a time, Atherton said. The apartment where the SUV was lodged remains evacuated. A building inspector will need to take further assessments of the condition of the building.

Residents of apartments that were not damaged were allowed to return. Nevertheless, the incident led to shutting off utilities to the entire building.

The Red Cross and other volunteers were at the location to offer support and to ensure residents have safe lodging, said Keith Paul with the Red Cross.

3 injured when SUV crashes into Provo apartment building