BYU Football Unveils New Navy Blue Helmet For Southern Utah Game

PROVO, Utah – When BYU football takes the field on Saturday against Southern Utah, they will be wearing a new helmet.

BYU unveiled a new navy blue helmet. The helmet features the stretch Y logo that was worn during BYU’s game against Notre Dame last season.

NEW HELMET ALERT 👀🔥 week two:

Navy

Navy

Navy pic.twitter.com/WY9SVTHyhr — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 4, 2023

It’s the first time BYU will wear a navy blue helmet since the 2021 season. They wore a navy blue helmet four times that season. All three of BYU’s losses that year took place while wearing the navy blue helmet (Boise State, Baylor, UAB). The lone win in a navy blue helmet was against FCS Idaho State.

From 1999-2004, BYU’s primary helmet color was navy blue. That was when “Vegas tan” was also part of BYU’s uniform identity.

Saturday’s game against Southern Utah will be only the second meeting all-time between the in-state programs.

BYU vs. Southern Utah

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants

at Arkansas

at Kansas

Cincinnati

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper