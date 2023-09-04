Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56
Sep 4, 2023, 11:02 AM
(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sep 4, 2023, 11:02 AM
(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
An artist from Kuwait has traveled to Utah to work on what will become the largest stained glass art creation in the world.
2 days ago
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company.
2 days ago
The third installment in the Denzel Washington-led “Equalizer” franchise has topped the domestic box office this weekend with $34.5 million.
2 days ago
Tens of thousands are stranded at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. KSL's Chopper 5 captures footage of the muddy desert.
2 days ago
The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert has been closed due to flooding from storms.
3 days ago
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
3 days ago
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.